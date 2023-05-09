Conflict in Sudan presents significant obstacle to agreeing final status for Abyei: UK statement to Security Council





Thank you, President, and thank you to Ms. Pobee and Special Envoy Tetteh for their insightful briefings. I will make three brief points. First, the United Kingdom appreciates the tireless efforts of UNISFA to help maintain peace and security in Abyei, under challenging circumstances. One year since the mission began its transition from having a single troop-contributing country (TCC) to a multinational force, it is clear that this process has been a success and that the newly configured force is making a tangible difference in the security situation in Abyei. Second, despite the positive role played by UNISFA, the local population continues to suffer from a lack of basic services. The UK calls on all parties to fully respect International Humanitarian Law and to protect and enable humanitarian staff, assets and operations to deliver aid to those in need in all parts of Abyei without hindrance. We remain concerned by the ongoing inter-communal violence and rising tensions within the Dinka community. We welcome South Sudan’s recent efforts to stop the violence between the Ngok Dinka and the Twic Dinka. However, we are concerned by the deployment of South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and National Police personnel in Abyei in violation of the 2011 agreement. The presence of these forces is exacerbating tensions and hindering peace. We call on the government of South Sudan to withdraw its forces without delay. Third, we echo the Secretary-General’s concern over the effect in Abyei of military clashes across Sudan. We note President Kiir’s offer to facilitate talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Force. The United Kingdom underlines its support for regional efforts to support a ceasefire, including the tripartite mechanism. We echo calls for a lasting ceasefire and for humanitarian needs to be urgently addressed. President, in closing, the conflict in Sudan is a tragedy. It also presents a significant obstacle to agreeing a peaceful solution to Abyei’s final status, which remains key to enabling long-term peace and development in the territory. We call on the parties not to lose sight of this vital issue and stress the importance of resuming final status talks as soon as possible. Thank you.

