Three from MIT named 2023 Knight-Hennessy Scholars | MIT news





MIT alumnus Pam Stark and alumnae Bhav Jain and Sreya Vangara are this year’s recipients of Knight-Hennessy Fellowship awards. The scholarship funds up to three years of graduate study in any field at Stanford University. The Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program aims to develop emerging leaders who have a strong multidisciplinary and multicultural perspective, a commitment to the greater good, and the tools necessary to drive meaningful change. Along with their graduate studies, scholars participate in seminars and training to help them achieve their leadership goals. “We are very excited for Bhav, Pam and Sreya to continue their academic journey through the Knight-Hennessy program,” says Kim Benard, associate dean of distinguished scholarships in Career Counseling and Professional Development. They are not only great scholars, but also leaders. who are committed to making a difference in the world.” Bhav Jain ’22 Bhav Jain, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduated from MIT in May 2022 with a BS in computer science and brain and cognitive science. At Stanford, he will pursue a doctorate at the Stanford School of Medicine. Jain aspires to create high-value, low-cost healthcare systems and transform clinical care globally as a physician-policymaker. His research on health care delivery has been published in media such as Nature Medicine, JAMA Oncology, Journal of the National Cancer Institute, American Journal of Public Health, cancer, Journal of the American College of SurgeonsAND American Journal of Managed Care. A former fellow at the Boston Public Health Commission, Jain launched The Connected Foundation, a national organization that strengthens intergenerational communities, and Compass, an SMS platform that simplifies patient intake and scheduling. Jain was a recipient of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship, the Legatum Fellowship, and the 40 Under 40 in Cancer award. Pam Stark Pam Stark, of Staten Island, New York, will graduate this June with a BS in physics and a concentration in women’s and gender studies. This fall, she will begin a PhD in physics at Stanford’s School of Humanities and Sciences. At MIT, Stark conducted research with the Cryogenic Underground Laboratory for Rare Events (CUORE) collaboration, developing computational techniques for exotic physics research inside the detector. In graduate school, Stark hopes to continue exploring fundamental questions about our universe through experiments that study its particle components. Outside of her research, Stark is passionate about gender equity and inclusion in physics and served as president of the MIT Undergraduate Women in Physics group. She also cares about accessible physics education and has developed curricula for MIT’s Educational Studies Program, mentored new students in the Physics Mentoring program, and volunteered as a teaching assistant through the Educational Law Institute. Sreya Wangara ’22 Sreya Vangara, of Germantown, Maryland, graduated from MIT in May 2022 with a double major in mechanical engineering and in electrical engineering and computer science. She went on to earn a master’s degree in global affairs from Tsinghua University as a Schwarzman Scholar. At Stanford, Vangara will pursue a doctorate in mechanical engineering in the School of Engineering. Inspired by her Indian grandmothers’ experience of living without electricity, Wangara hopes to develop lower-cost nuclear power equipment for sustainable, clean energy in developing countries. Her research also uplifts underprivileged communities through global clean water collaborations with Madagascar and the Navajo Nation. Vangara supports sustainable innovation through grassroots education initiatives and has taught students in Kazakhstan, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Palestine and Israel. In addition to the Schwarzman Fellowship, Vangara is a recipient of the Quad Scholarship, a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, and MIT’s Henry Ford II Scholar Award. Outside of academics, she is a nationally ranked collegiate shooter, a collegiate disability rights advocate, and a crime drama enthusiast.

