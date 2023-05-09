North Sea treasure map to boost economy and unlock UK carbon capture and storage industry

New powers for regulators will help develop the most comprehensive picture yet of the UK’s carbon capture and storage potential

this will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities by helping to attract investment, support up to 50,000 new jobs by 2030 and grow the economy

The Energy Bill will also support the growth of the UK’s hydrogen and nuclear power industries

A treasure map of what lies beneath the North Sea is to be created to help the UK become a world leader in carbon capture and storage.

Companies already at the forefront of this technology and licensed to drill in the North Sea will have to report what they find to the regulator, which will develop the most comprehensive picture yet of the make-up of the geological zones.

This information can then be used to unlock the UK’s huge potential by quantifying for investors how much carbon capture and storage could be possible. This could attract more companies to the UK, supporting up to 50,000 green jobs by 2030, helping to grow the economy and delivering on the Prime Minister’s priorities.

The Government intends to introduce these new powers for the North Sea Transition Authority in an amendment to the Energy Bill, which was read in the House of Representatives today.

The Energy Bill was introduced to Parliament on 6 July 2022. It will deliver a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system in the long term for the UK, while unlocking private investment in clean technologies.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps said:

The UK is in a prime position to become a world leader in carbon capture and storage, a whole new industry that can increase our energy security, help reduce our own and our European neighbours’ emissions and create thousands of jobs for the future. By working with the brightest and best that are already out in the North Sea, we can grow our economy by building the treasure map needed to unlock the full potential of this geological gold mine.

Energy, Nuclear and Networks Bill Minister Andrew Bowie said:

Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine has highlighted the need to transform our energy system and our landmark Energy Security Bill will mean homes and businesses across the UK benefit from a cleaner, more efficient energy system affordable and safer. With safety at its heart, the Bill is the most important piece of energy legislation in a decade and sets the UK on the path to cleaner electricity by increasing our carbon storage and the technologies of the future.

Stuart Payne, Chief Executive of the North Sea Transition Authority, said:

Carbon storage is essential to achieving net zero, and the industry requires a wealth of reliable information to select sites to store millions of tons of greenhouse gases. of NSTA welcomes these new powers to collect this vital data and share it with industry as it leads the orderly transition and provides thousands of skilled jobs.

Carbon capture and storage involves sequestering carbon dioxide from industry and storing it safely under the seabed in spaces left by oil and gas extraction. Thanks to the geological makeup of the UK, this country is almost uniquely placed to take advantage of this and create a whole new industry.

Estimates suggest there may be enough space under the UK’s oceans including old oil and gas fields to store up to 78 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent to the weight of around 15 billion elephants, and as much carbon dioxide as produced by up to 6 million cars on the road.

As well as helping to reduce the UK’s own emissions, this potential is believed to be so significant that the country could also help other countries that use carbon capture and storage, including other European countries, also save emissions. their carbon.

Under plans announced in Parliament today, the government plans to give the North Sea Transition Authority, as a carbon storage regulator, powers to obtain information and samples from those who already have a license to store carbon.

These will provide the necessary information about the geological features of the hidden underground spaces under the North Sea that have already been mapped. This will help develop an encyclopedic knowledge of what lies beneath the waves and confirm the potential scale of industry this could create, helping to encourage private investment.

The UK government’s minister for Scotland, John Lamont, said:

Expanding carbon capture and storage forms a vital part of our Net Zero ambitions. The new measures introduced today will take that sector forward, supporting up to 50,000 jobs to benefit Scotland and the whole of the UK. This will not only accelerate our transition to cleaner, greener energy and increase our energy security, but will also provide a welcome economic boost to help our priorities of debt reduction and halving inflation.

Other upcoming changes to the energy bill announced by the government today:

supporting energy intensive industries ( EIIs ) like those in the steel sector, introducing a compensation scheme that will reduce the costs that they EIIs have to pay to use the electricity grid. This will bring the UK’s leading businesses into line with global competitors and help make the UK one of the most attractive places to do business as part of delivering the Prime Minister’s plan to grow the economy.

like those in the steel sector, introducing a compensation scheme that will reduce the costs that they have to pay to use the electricity grid. This will bring the UK’s leading businesses into line with global competitors and help make the UK one of the most attractive places to do business as part of delivering the Prime Minister’s plan to grow the economy. defining the statutory role of the new Great British Nuclear body to deliver the long-term mandate the government aims for in support of the commitment to roll out new nuclear generation to make up up to 25% of the UK’s energy supply by 2050

to deliver the long-term mandate the government aims for in support of the commitment to roll out new nuclear generation to make up up to 25% of the UK’s energy supply by 2050 plans to develop new business models to encourage investment in hydrogen transport and storage. This will be key to enhancing the UK’s future energy security

Minister of Trade and Business Nusrat Ghani said:

Energy intensive industries like steel are extremely important to our economy. This measure will reduce costs and help them bring high quality jobs and investment to the UK. This support will mean these key industries stay in line with their global competitors, helping to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority to make the UK the most attractive place to do business and grow our economy.

The Energy Bill first entered Parliament in July last year and commits to ensuring a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system by: