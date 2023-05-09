International
North Sea treasure map to boost economy and unlock UK carbon capture and storage industry
- New powers for regulators will help develop the most comprehensive picture yet of the UK’s carbon capture and storage potential
- this will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities by helping to attract investment, support up to 50,000 new jobs by 2030 and grow the economy
- The Energy Bill will also support the growth of the UK’s hydrogen and nuclear power industries
A treasure map of what lies beneath the North Sea is to be created to help the UK become a world leader in carbon capture and storage.
Companies already at the forefront of this technology and licensed to drill in the North Sea will have to report what they find to the regulator, which will develop the most comprehensive picture yet of the make-up of the geological zones.
This information can then be used to unlock the UK’s huge potential by quantifying for investors how much carbon capture and storage could be possible. This could attract more companies to the UK, supporting up to 50,000 green jobs by 2030, helping to grow the economy and delivering on the Prime Minister’s priorities.
The Government intends to introduce these new powers for the North Sea Transition Authority in an amendment to the Energy Bill, which was read in the House of Representatives today.
The Energy Bill was introduced to Parliament on 6 July 2022. It will deliver a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system in the long term for the UK, while unlocking private investment in clean technologies.
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps said:
The UK is in a prime position to become a world leader in carbon capture and storage, a whole new industry that can increase our energy security, help reduce our own and our European neighbours’ emissions and create thousands of jobs for the future.
By working with the brightest and best that are already out in the North Sea, we can grow our economy by building the treasure map needed to unlock the full potential of this geological gold mine.
Energy, Nuclear and Networks Bill Minister Andrew Bowie said:
Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine has highlighted the need to transform our energy system and our landmark Energy Security Bill will mean homes and businesses across the UK benefit from a cleaner, more efficient energy system affordable and safer.
With safety at its heart, the Bill is the most important piece of energy legislation in a decade and sets the UK on the path to cleaner electricity by increasing our carbon storage and the technologies of the future.
Stuart Payne, Chief Executive of the North Sea Transition Authority, said:
Carbon storage is essential to achieving net zero, and the industry requires a wealth of reliable information to select sites to store millions of tons of greenhouse gases.
of NSTA welcomes these new powers to collect this vital data and share it with industry as it leads the orderly transition and provides thousands of skilled jobs.
Carbon capture and storage involves sequestering carbon dioxide from industry and storing it safely under the seabed in spaces left by oil and gas extraction. Thanks to the geological makeup of the UK, this country is almost uniquely placed to take advantage of this and create a whole new industry.
Estimates suggest there may be enough space under the UK’s oceans including old oil and gas fields to store up to 78 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent to the weight of around 15 billion elephants, and as much carbon dioxide as produced by up to 6 million cars on the road.
As well as helping to reduce the UK’s own emissions, this potential is believed to be so significant that the country could also help other countries that use carbon capture and storage, including other European countries, also save emissions. their carbon.
Under plans announced in Parliament today, the government plans to give the North Sea Transition Authority, as a carbon storage regulator, powers to obtain information and samples from those who already have a license to store carbon.
These will provide the necessary information about the geological features of the hidden underground spaces under the North Sea that have already been mapped. This will help develop an encyclopedic knowledge of what lies beneath the waves and confirm the potential scale of industry this could create, helping to encourage private investment.
The UK government’s minister for Scotland, John Lamont, said:
Expanding carbon capture and storage forms a vital part of our Net Zero ambitions. The new measures introduced today will take that sector forward, supporting up to 50,000 jobs to benefit Scotland and the whole of the UK.
This will not only accelerate our transition to cleaner, greener energy and increase our energy security, but will also provide a welcome economic boost to help our priorities of debt reduction and halving inflation.
Other upcoming changes to the energy bill announced by the government today:
- supporting energy intensive industries (EIIs)like those in the steel sector, introducing a compensation scheme that will reduce the costs that they EIIs have to pay to use the electricity grid. This will bring the UK’s leading businesses into line with global competitors and help make the UK one of the most attractive places to do business as part of delivering the Prime Minister’s plan to grow the economy.
- defining the statutory role of the new Great British Nuclear body to deliver the long-term mandate the government aims for in support of the commitment to roll out new nuclear generation to make up up to 25% of the UK’s energy supply by 2050
- plans to develop new business models to encourage investment in hydrogen transport and storage. This will be key to enhancing the UK’s future energy security
Minister of Trade and Business Nusrat Ghani said:
Energy intensive industries like steel are extremely important to our economy. This measure will reduce costs and help them bring high quality jobs and investment to the UK.
This support will mean these key industries stay in line with their global competitors, helping to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority to make the UK the most attractive place to do business and grow our economy.
The Energy Bill first entered Parliament in July last year and commits to ensuring a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system by:
- leveraging private investment in clean technologies
- reforming the UK’s energy system to make it fit for the future
- ensuring the safety, security and sustainability of the UK’s energy system
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/north-sea-treasure-map-to-grow-the-economy-and-unleash-the-uks-carbon-capture-and-storage-industry
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As Nicolas Cage fans wait for Face/Off 2, the actor makes an unexpected sequel to another of his super violent hits
- Wall Street plunges into a quiet market
- Tech layoffs: Intel joins Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and others in laying off jobs.
- North Sea treasure map to boost economy and unlock UK carbon capture and storage industry
- Powering Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials with Predictive Machine Learning Models: Ali Ezzati, MD
- Latest cost of living: UK house prices are falling, but the picture is very different in each region. 10-day warning for pensioners earning more than $301 | british news
- Este Lauder onboards Bollywood newcomer Manushi Chhillar as ambassador
- Women’s tennis Czechlystova receives academic honors
- The best wide sneakers for men
- Anthropic believes ‘constructive AI’ is the best way to train models
- Syria’s chemical weapons program is a continuing threat to international peace and security: UK statement to the Security Council
- Woman had ‘freckles’ on her eye that turned into melanoma of the eye