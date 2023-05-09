WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly





Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will hold a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the West has launched a real war against Russia. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 PM ET. Watch the conference call in the player above. Putin repeated a familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the conflict in Ukraine is taking on his forces. READ MORE: Russia adopts tight security measures ahead of annual World War II commemorations Putin’s comments came just hours after Moscow fired its latest barrage of cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine, which Russia occupied more than 14 months ago. Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of the 25 missiles fired. The Russian leader has repeatedly sought to portray his invasion of Ukraine as necessary to defend against a Western threat. Kiev and its Western allies say they pose no such threat and that Moscow’s war is aimed at curbing Western influence in a country Russia considers part of its sphere of influence. Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point, Putin said at the annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. A real war has started against our homeland.

