Labor senator accuses PwC of fraud and treason in misuse of Treasury information | PwC

An Australian senator has issued a scathing rebuke of consulting firm PwC, arguing its misuse of Treasury information was a betrayal of ethics and professional standards, while suggesting more resignations may be needed.

On Monday night, PwC Australia chief executive Tom Seymour resigned after ongoing criticism of the firm allegedly profiting from sharing confidential government tax policy with colleagues.

Seymour was one of dozens of partners who received emails about confidential information obtained by former PwC adviser Peter-John Collins through consultations with the Treasury. The Board of Tax Practitioners deregistered Collins last year.

Labor Senator Deborah ONeill used parliamentary privilege to accuse Seymour and Collins of engaging in fraud on the Australian parliament, the Australian people and a betrayal of the ethical and professional standards they must uphold.

This is a major cancer in the way information that is vital to the national interest is being obtained by those at PwC, ONeill told the room.

We had a resignation from Seymour as chief executive. He remains a partner. There are many more questions than answers and I will not let this go, in the interest of the nation.

PwC, like many large consulting firms, is paid by the government to provide policy advice and access confidential or proprietary information. At the same time, separate divisions within the firm charge businesses for their know-how and specialized knowledge.

ONeill has not called for a ban on new contracts with PwC, as proposed by the Greens, but has raised concerns that other consulting firms may have engaged in similar practices without detection.

Earlier this week, former senior officials and independent experts warned that the kinds of potential conflicts of interest that fueled the PwC scandal were widespread within the consulting industry.

The federal government was also warned that consulting firms may be tailoring their advice to the government to make more money, rather than providing honest and fearless advice in the best interest of taxpayers.

Bill Browne, who heads the Australian Institute’s progressive democracy and accountability program, said Seymour’s resignation would not fix structural issues within the industry.

PwC must donate to charity the $2.5 million it received for tax avoidance advice based on confidential information and the nearly $1 million it received for work on the debt scheme before burying the final report, Browne said.

Between PwC’s role in multinational tax avoidance and the poor way they handled their report on the debt scheme, there are serious doubts about whether any work the consulting firm has done for the government can be supported.