Haiti: International support needed now to stop spiraling gang violence





Only in the month of April, more than 600 people were killed in violence in the country’s capital, according to information gathered by the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (EAST). This follows the killing of at least 846 people in the first three months of 2023. BINUH said that in general, the number of victims of murders, injuries and kidnappings rose 28 percent in the first quarter of the year, with a total of 1634 reported cases. The rise of vigilantism Mob killings and lynchings of suspected gang members are also on the rise, as well vigilantes take the law into their own handsUN office for human rights (OHCHR) said. At least 164 such murders were documented in April. of the last report BY OHCHR and BINUH points to the emergence of vigilante groups, following calls by some political figures and journalists for citizens to form self-defense organizations to combat gang violence. Commenting on the findings, the UN rights chief emphasized that vigilantism will only fuel the spiral of violence. Extreme violence The report notes that gangs use rooftop snipers to indiscriminately shoot people going about their daily activities. In some cases, gang members rampaged through neighborhoods on a killing spree, burned people alive in public transportation vehicles, and executed anyone deemed to be an opponent of the gang. The report also documents the use of sexual violence, including gang rape, to terrorize and inflict pain on populations under the control of rival gangs. According to a local human rights organization cited in the report, at least 652 women and girls were are subjected to individual and collective rapes in areas controlled by gangs during the past year. Root causes of a human rights emergency The UN rights chief pointed out that poverty and a lack of basic services were among the main causes of the strangulation of gangs in the country. Earlier this year, the UN World Food Program (WFP) had warned that half the population of Haiti, or some 4.9 million people were struggling to access food. The government, with the support of the international community, must do its utmost to fulfill its obligation to provide people with regular and unimpeded access to clean water, food, health and shelter, said Mr. Trk. He said a strong response was needed to what he described as a human rights emergency. A coordinated international action is required Mr. Trk repeated his appeal to the international community deploy a time-limited, specialized and human rights-compliant support forcewith a comprehensive action plan to help Haitian institutions. Last month, the country was on the agendaHuman Rights Council , which passed a resolution requesting appointment of an independent rights expert it’s Haiti. Sponsored by Haiti itself, the resolution called for coordinated and targeted international action. In accordance with RESOLUTIONThe duties of the new independent expert on human rights in Haiti, William ONeill, include focusing on the situation of children and human trafficking and providing advice and technical assistance to the Haitian Government, national human rights institutions and organizations of civil society to help promote and protect human rights. Independent rights experts appointed by the United Nations chief of rights in accordance with Human Rights Council resolutions are not UN staff nor are they paid for their work.

