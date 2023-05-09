Stolen Spotify Original Podcast Adds a Pulitzer and Peabody — Spotify





Earlier this year, thanks to his influential reporting, the original Spotify podcast Stolen: Survived St. Michaels won one Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award. Now the series is adding the prestigious Pulitzer and Peabody awards to its list. Stolen is the first podcast series to win a Pulitzer Prize and a Peabody Award in the same year. Honestly, I’ve been kidding myself about this news. It is a tremendous honor for our work St. Michael the survivors to receive this recognition. It feels like proof that Indigenous stories matter and that Indigenous people should be supported to help tell them, said Connie Walkeran Okane First Nation (Kree) investigative reporter and host of Stolen. Most of all, our team hopes that this means more people will hear the stories of survivors who bravely shared their experiences with us and realize that this is just the beginning of what it means. to learn the truth and try to collectively grow and heal from our past. Connie and Spotify’s Gimlet Media team were awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in the Audio Reporting category. The Pulitzer Prize marks excellence in the fields of newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and music composition. The Peabody Awards are also a major honor, given to the most powerful, illuminating and moving stories in television, radio and online media. Stolen won in the Podcast and Radio category. It’s an honor to receive any recognition for the work our teams produce at Spotify, but for which Stolen to achieve the highest level of recognition with a Pulitzer Prize and a Peabody is a remarkable, shared achievement Julie McNamara, Head of Global Podcast Studios at Spotify. Connie has given a voice to the victims of Indian Residential Schools in Canada and the Indigenous communityits. She and the Gimlet team worked tirelessly to gain the respect of victims in order to tell their stories and offer a path to healing and hope. They were extremely proud of Connie and everyone Stolen the team. Stolen follows Connie as she watches her fathers horrific experiences at a Canadian residential school in the 1960s. Throughout the season, she uncovers profound abuse at the hands of school administrators that led to childhood deaths and traumatic consequences in adulthood that were not unique to St. Michaels. The podcast got one too honorable mention at the Dart Awards, which recognizes outstanding reporting across all media that portrays traumatic events and their aftermath with accuracy, insight and sensitivity, while illuminating the effects of violence and tragedy on the lives of victims. This fall, the third season of Stolen will take listeners to the Navajo Nation as Connie and the team investigate the case of two missing Navajo women. Its vast territory of 27,000 square miles with less than 200 tribal police officers, Connie explained. One thing I’ve learned so far is that on the Navajo Nation, the line between missing and murdered is often hard to prove. In many ways, this season builds on the themes we’ve explored in previous seasons, but hopefully in a way that feels different and exciting to our listeners. While you’re waiting for the new season, we recommend you rewatch Season 1, Stolen: The Quest for Jermaine, which recently released an episode detailing new story developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.spotify.com/2023-05-09/spotify-pulitzer-peabody-stolen-podcast-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos