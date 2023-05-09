The Falcons are back in Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge News 9&10





The Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday that two nesting peregrine falcons have returned this spring to Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge – but they may have changed their citizenship. This year, the hijackers set up home on the Canadian side of space. Karl Hansen, bridge engineer for the International Bridge Administration (IBA), reports that a pair of birds laid four eggs in the Canadian side nest box. It is currently unknown if it is the same pair that has been nesting on the bridge between the US and Canada for years. Nesting boxes for the birds have been installed on the bridge since 2010, located in locations that had evidence of nesting activity in the past. Last year, the resident pair of peregrine falcons hatched two chicks. Over the years, the site has had great success, producing 35 peregrine falcons since IBA staff began counting the birds, Hansen said. Since both nest boxes were installed, the birds had never nested in the Canadian box, as far as was known, Hansen said. A few years ago, the IBA added a video camera trained on the US side jack box, the FalCam. Live video streaming, which has become very popular, is viewable at www.saultbridge.com/falcam. Normally, it offers bird watchers a front-row seat to the seasonal activities of the endangered raptor, but this year it’s showing an empty nest. RELATED: See Live Cams 9&10 on this page We humans have no control over where these birds choose to nest, Hansen noted. A team from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) usually brings the birds together at the IBA in mid-summer. Color-coded bands attached to the legs of the young birds allow scientists to track the movements, reproductive behavior and population growth of the falcons. This year, the IBA and DNR will monitor the birds in collaboration with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Michigan lost its falcons in the 1960s and 1970s due to the use of DDT and other environmental pollutants. Since conservation efforts began in the mid-1980s, the number of forests has fluctuated, but has generally increased since the 1990s, according to MDNR. RELATED: The deer you hunted may be killing Michigan’s bald eagles The peregrine falcon has been removed from the federal endangered species list, but is listed as an endangered species in Michigan, protected by state and federal law. While historically they nested on cliff faces in Michigan, the birds have adapted well to urban habitats, nesting on tall buildings, chimneys, bridges and other man-made structures around the world. In Canada, the mountain population has also increased in recent years. Federally, the species is designated as non-threatened in Canada, with the exception of a subset listed as special concern. on the federal Endangered Species Act. Of all active peregrine falcon nesting sites monitored by MDNR in the Upper Peninsula, International Bridge is the second most productive in terms of hatchlings, behind only one nest at Grand Portal Cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. High-speed hunters capable of flying at 200 mph, the birds can help keep nuisance pigeon populations in check. While researchers have found that pigeons make up a relatively small part of the falcons’ diet, dangerous predators may play a role in scaring them away from bridges. Keeping pigeons away is seen as potentially saving IBA maintenance money, as pigeon droppings can damage the paint on the metal bridge surfaces.

