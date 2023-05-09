BHHS DECA students win big in international competition





In late April, eight BHHS students joined more than 10,000 students to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FL. The 4-day ICDC event is the highest level of DECA competition and brings together the best high school business students from 48 states, Canada, Mexico and Germany. Led by first-year counselor Tina Kavanagh, the Black Hawks finished the race on top with two finalists: Nick Guetteler (grade 11), who finished fourth for the competitive Hotel and Lodging Management event. Nick competed against more than 40 students in the individual event, which consists of a 100-question exam and three rounds of judged role-playing games. After qualifying in the top 20 to advance to the final round, Guetteler finished 4th overall!

Aileen Hsi (grade 11) brought home the coveted DECA trophy for a third-place win in the prepared event, the Entrepreneurial Innovation Plan – one of the most challenging events DECA offers. Hsi’s winning project stood out in a highly competitive event that challenges students to develop a solution to a real-world problem and create a viable business plan around their innovation. Hsi’s innovation to redesign a Bluetooth-connected hearing aid was a passion project inspired by personal experience. The idea to destigmatize the use of hearing aids for teenagers and adults with profound hearing loss was truly award-worthy! Going home with two finalists wasn’t the only milestone. This was a record year for the BHHS chapter to have eight qualifying students advance to ICDC: Forest Qin, Omair Raziuddin, Alex Siu (Grades 11, 11, 12) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

Ben Guetteler (Grade 10) – Entrepreneurship

Jack Victor (Grade 10) – Principles of Business Management Congratulations to all 40 BHHS students who competed in a district, state and national level DECA event this year. Way to go, Black Hawks! Distributive Education Clubs of America prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA events are designed to support important initiatives in education and business while reinforcing career and academic standards. DECA’s high school programs include more than 60 competitive events, campaigns and simulations that challenge students to develop 21st century skills through creativity, project management, problem solving and collaboration. To learn more about DECA, visit deca.org/mission. If you have a Black Hawk student interested in furthering their potential for a career in business, contact Tina Kavanagh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomfield.org/why-bloomfield/news-and-info/district-news-post/~board/bhhs-news/post/bhhs-deca-students-win-big-at-international-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos