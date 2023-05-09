International Conference on Economics in Michigan | UM LSA Department of Economics





Treb AllenDartmouth “Topography of Nations” Abstract: How does the interaction of geographic, political, and economic forces together shape nations? This paper presents a quantitative framework to answer these questions by deriving and characterizing the equilibrium evolution of national borders in a world with a rich geography. The framework is based on simple conditions that are the equilibrium outcomes of many different economic policy micro-foundations. I characterize the existence, uniqueness and efficiency of the dynamic equilibrium and give a simple algorithm for its calculation. The framework does a good job of matching the empirical distribution of nations in Europe around AD 1000. Finally, I illustrate the power of the framework by providing several stylized examples of how it can be applied to understand how changes in the spatial distribution of resources, the cost of transit, and the productivity of different governments each affect the shape of nations’ equilibria. Vanessa AlviarezInter-American Development Bank (IADB) “Two-way market power in firm-to-firm trade” Abstract: We develop a quantitative theory of pricing in firm-to-firm trade with bilateral bargaining and two-sided market power. Markups reflect oligopoly and oligopsony forces, with relative bargaining power as a weight. Cost pass-through elasticities in import prices may be incomplete or complete, depending on the bargaining power of the exporter and importer and market shares. In US import data, we find that US importers have significant market power and disproportionate leverage in price negotiations. The estimated model generates more accurate forecasts of pair-level price changes following trade shocks than standard models, improving the estimated impact of the 2018 trade war on total US import prices by 40-60%. Paul FajgelbaumUniversity of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) “Political preferences and the spatial distribution of infrastructure: evidence from California’s high-speed rail” Abstract: Transportation networks are among the largest public investments. What determines which projects will be implemented? We study how voters’ political preferences and policymakers’ preferences for redistribution or popular approval determined California’s high-speed rail implementation. We combine detailed spatial data on votes for the project with a quantitative spatial model that captures its economic benefits. First we estimate the weight of economic and political components in people’s preferences. Then we estimate the preferences of a hypothetical social planner as revealed by the observed network design. In preliminary results, we find that votes respond to the expected real revenue benefits of high-speed rail; however, economic benefits explain a small portion of the overall vote, and variation in well-being across space is largely explained by political preferences. Sam KortumYale University “Optimal Unilateral Carbon Policy” with David Weisbach Abstract: We derive the unilateral optimal policy in a general equilibrium model of trade and climate change where one region of the world imposes a climate policy and the rest of the world does not. A climate policy in one region shifts extraction, production and consumption activities to another region. The optimal policy compensates for the costs of these distortions. The optimal policy can be implemented through: (i) a nominal tax on emissions at a rate equal to the global marginal damage from emissions, (ii) a tax on energy and commodity imports, and a reduction in taxes on energy exports, but non-goods, both at a rate lower than the rate of export duty, and (iii) a goods-specific export subsidy. The policy controls leakages by combining supply-side and demand-side taxes to control the price of energy in the then-tax region. It uses international trade to broaden the reach of climate policy. We calibrate and simulate the model to illustrate how the optimal policy compares to more traditional policies such as extraction, production and consumption taxes and combinations of these taxes. Simulations show that combinations of supply-side and demand-side taxes are much better than simpler policies and can perform almost as well as optimal policies. Natalia RamondoBoston University “The Carbon Footprint of Multinational Manufacturing” shared by Garcia-Lembergman, Rodriguez-Clare, and Shapiro Abstract: How does multinational manufacturing affect climate change? Global climate negotiations have set a target of large annual transfers from rich to poor countries, including private investment, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Two stylized facts motivate the analysis of multinational production as a mechanism for such transfers. First, carbon emissions per dollar of value added or output vary substantially across countries, even conditional on industrial composition. Second, the emissions rate of a foreign-owned factory increases with the emissions rate of its home country, suggesting that firms bring green technology with them when operating abroad. We develop and specify a multi-country general equilibrium model of multinational production, trade, and energy to assess how policies that encourage multinational production will affect global carbon emissions and welfare.

