International
Funding news for global health researchers: 8 May 2023
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Special announcements
Pre-application webinar on suicide prevention in LMICs
The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a pre-application technical assistance webinar to assist potential applicants for RFA-MH-23-260:
Lifetime suicide prevention in low- and middle-income countries (R34 clinical trial optional)
Fogarty’s funding opportunities have just been announced
Additional funding available to study Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias
Fogarty invites applications to expand existing awards not currently focused on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias to allow research to develop such a focus.
Scholarships for Korean Scholars
The Korean Visiting Scientist Training Award provides fellowship awards to support early-stage biomedical and behavioral research projects in NIH laboratories by young Korean postdoctoral researchers.
Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities
Administrative allowances for current grantees:
Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below:
Financing options
NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:
NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
Other funding news
Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.
NIH General Notices:
Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities:
Notices of intent to publish funding opportunities:
Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:
-
VinFuture Grand Prize 2023: Award from VinFuture Foundation is accepting nominations. The award aims to recognize outstanding inventors and researchers from global academic universities, research laboratories and industry.
Nomination deadline: May 15, 2023
- Earl S. Tupper Postdoctoral Fellowship [PDF]: The three-year fellowship from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) allows an outstanding candidate to explore their research questions throughout the rich tropical ecosystem of Panama.
Application deadline: June 1, 2023
-
Wellcome Trust Mental Health Awards will support the validation of biological, psychological, social or digital markers to enable stratification as early as possible in anxiety and/or depression.
Application deadline: June 7, 2023
-
The great challenges of cancer has announced nine new grant challenges in various areas of cancer research.
Expression of interest deadline: June 22, 2023
-
National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan has announced the new International Internship Pilot Program open to predoctoral students.
Application deadline: August 3, 2023
-
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Training opportunities
Abstract and poster submission opportunities
-
The NIDA International Forum is accepting virtual poster submissions. Posters will be continuously available to registered Forum participants from June 8th to June 15th.
- Meeting dates: 89 June 2023
- Submission deadline: May 15, 2023
-
13th International Conference on Typhoid and Other Invasive Salmonelloses is accepting abstracts showcasing original research or innovative programs related to typhoid and other invasive salmonellosis.
- Meeting dates: 5-7 December 2023
- Submission deadline: June 16, 2023
-
Frontiers in Public Health is accepting manuscripts on the topic of learning from global food insecurity and nutrition. Building on the webinar series led by Fogarty, this collection of articles aims to provide an overview of the evidence, explore existing areas of adaptation, and identify priority research gaps specific to vulnerable communities.
- Submission deadline: July 3, 2023
- The World Federation of Neurology is now accepting
abstract submissions for the 2023 World Congress of Neurology will be held in Montreal, Canada, in October. Accepted abstracts will be published online
Journal of the Neurological Science.
- Meeting dates: October 15-19, 2023
- Submission deadline: July 3, 2023
Events
Events for global health researchers:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fic.nih.gov/Funding/News/Pages/global-health-funding-news-2023-05-08.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan State University’s EDA University Center Bridges the Gap Between Academia and Economic Development Professionals
- Funding news for global health researchers: 8 May 2023
- Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
- Actor Richard Dreyfuss says new Oscars diversity rules are making him ‘throw up’
- Duke earns four on the CSC Academic All-District Team
- The Victorias Secret Fashion Show Will Return as a Feature Film: Details
- International Conference on Economics in Michigan | UM LSA Department of Economics
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, threatening further unrest
- Maybe the industry ignored it
- What to expect at Google’s big developer event
- BHHS DECA students win big in international competition
- Potential to combat depression by restoring key brain rhythms found