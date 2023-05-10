Paramount Global announces cuts to 25% of its staff. MTV News will be shut down. : NPR

International
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
The world of entertainment is saying goodbye to MTV News. The network’s heyday ended years ago, but for a time it was the go-to source for interviews with top artists and journalists, from Madonna THE prince.
The shutdown of MTV News comes as Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Showtime, announced today that it will lay off about 25% of its staff.
In addition to the reports of a soft advertising market, Paramount Global is undergoing a significant restructuring. Earlier this year, Showtime United with MTV Entertainment Studios.
In an email to staff obtained by NPR, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, explained the decision-making behind the cuts. While advertising the “incredible record of hits” such as Yellowstone, South Park, AND yellow jackets, McCarthy wrote, “Despite this on-air success, we continue to feel pressure from the broader economic headwinds like many of our peers. To address this, our senior leaders in coordination with HR have been working together over the past few months to determine the optimal setup for the present. and future needs of our business.”
“This is a very sad day for many friends and colleagues.” wrote Josh Horowitz of MTV News in Instagram“A lot of great people lost their jobs. I was hired by MTV News 17 years ago. I’m so honored to have been a small part of its history. Wishing the best to the best in the business.”
The news comes after one disappointing First quarter earnings report for the corporation. During this week’s earnings call, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the corporation was “navigating a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment, and you see the impact of that on our financials as the combination of peak broadcast investments intersects with the cyclical smoothness of advertising”.
A few days ago, MTV announced that it would scale back its annual awards show in the face of an ongoing writers’ strike.
Chris McCarthy’s full email to Paramount Global staff is below:
the team,
As we finalize the integration of SHOWTIME and continue to transform our business for the future, we have laid a great foundation for continued success by consolidating our group into two functions:
The studios integrating SHOWTIME and MTV Entertainment Studios into one powerful studio team
mesh combining nine separate teams into one portfolio group
This combination has resulted in an incredible record of hits including Yellowstone, 1883, Tulsa King, South Park, The Challenge, Teen Wolf, 1923, Drag Race, Mayor of Kingstown, Your Honor, George & Tammy and Yellowjackets which, taken together, drove record subscribers to Paramount+ and Showtime and helped Paramount+ lead the industry in new subscriber growth.
However, despite this success in broadcasting, we continue to feel pressure from the broader economic headwinds like many of our peers. To address this, our senior leaders in coordination with HR have been working together over the past few months to determine the optimal organization for the current and future needs of our business.
As a result, we have made the very difficult but necessary decision to reduce our domestic team by approximately 25%. This is a difficult but important strategic reorganization of our group. By eliminating some units and improving others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more efficient approach to our business as we move forward. Today we will notify employees whose positions are being impacted with executives communicating the news directly to those teams/or individuals. These meetings will be followed by individual 1:1s with our HR partners.
I understand that these decisions will be very difficult for everyone, especially for those who will be leaving. It’s not something we take lightly. We have some of the most passionate and dedicated team members who bring their full selves to drive our brands and business forward. This is why it is so difficult to say goodbye to our friends and colleagues. To those affected, we deeply appreciate the passion and creativity you bring every day. I want to thank you for your many contributions.
Our management team and HR partners are committed to ensuring that this process is carried out with sensitivity and respect.
Sincerely,
crack
|
Sources
