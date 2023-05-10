Paramount Global announces cuts to 25% of its staff. MTV News will be shut down. : NPR



The world of entertainment is saying goodbye to MTV News. The network’s heyday ended years ago, but for a time it was the go-to source for interviews with top artists and journalists, from Madonna THE prince.

The shutdown of MTV News comes as Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Showtime, announced today that it will lay off about 25% of its staff.

In addition to the reports of a soft advertising market, Paramount Global is undergoing a significant restructuring. Earlier this year, Showtime United with MTV Entertainment Studios.

In an email to staff obtained by NPR, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, explained the decision-making behind the cuts. While advertising the “incredible record of hits” such as Yellowstone, South Park, AND yellow jackets, McCarthy wrote, “Despite this on-air success, we continue to feel pressure from the broader economic headwinds like many of our peers. To address this, our senior leaders in coordination with HR have been working together over the past few months to determine the optimal setup for the present. and future needs of our business.”

“This is a very sad day for many friends and colleagues.” wrote Josh Horowitz of MTV News in Instagram“A lot of great people lost their jobs. I was hired by MTV News 17 years ago. I’m so honored to have been a small part of its history. Wishing the best to the best in the business.”

The news comes after one disappointing First quarter earnings report for the corporation. During this week’s earnings call, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the corporation was “navigating a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment, and you see the impact of that on our financials as the combination of peak broadcast investments intersects with the cyclical smoothness of advertising”.

A few days ago, MTV announced that it would scale back its annual awards show in the face of an ongoing writers’ strike.

