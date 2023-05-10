In July 2022, Professor Per Urlaub joined MIT as the new director of Global Languages. A prolific researcher in second language studies and on the role of technology in language education and the humanities, he holds a teaching appointment in the literature department at MIT. He came to MIT after serving in a variety of faculty and leadership roles at the University of Texas at Austin and Middlebury College. Urlaub spoke with the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences’ communications team to discuss the impact of Global Languages ​​on the undergraduate experience and his vision for the future of language education at MIT.

Question:What does Global Languages ​​offer the MIT community?

A:Global Languages ​​​​offers undergraduate programs in nine world languages ​​throughout the year and in several less commonly taught languages ​​each January. We offer majors, minors, and concentrations that enrich our students’ personal lives and enhance their professional impact. Therefore, we should not be surprised that many students supplement their STEM-focused training with language and intercultural education. The 32 lecturers and senior lecturers in Global Languages, as well as supporting faculty from other units, collectively generate the largest number of concentrators at MIT. This spring, about 25 percent of the graduating class will leave MIT with a concentration in one of the programs offered in Global Languages. I am proud of the massive impact that Global Languages ​​has on the undergraduate experience at MIT, but I also recognize the responsibility that comes with this imprint.

Question:Why are languages ​​so popular among MIT students?

A:I see three reasons for our growing popularity.

Importance. Our students perceive our classes as meaningful. Countless conversations with them confirm that the mission of Global Languages ​​is closely related to the aspirations of today’s student generation. At Global Languages, we believe in the critical importance of language competencies and cross-cultural awareness for future generations of ethical creators. Humanity’s most pressing challenges (climate, conflict, poverty) can only be addressed through international cooperation between globally minded experts. Our students find that our classes empower them to listen to cultures, share their expertise internationally, and have a transformative impact on a planetary scale.

Quality. Our classes are academically rigorous. Students never feel like they are wasting time in a Global Languages ​​class. My teaching team includes some of the most prolific experts on issues related to postsecondary language education in the country. Each team member is developing and implementing instructional innovations in our classrooms every day. Equally important, all team members are dedicated teachers. Providing high-impact educational experiences is at the core of our professional identity. In fact, of the 69 classes the team taught in the fall of 2022, not one course or instructor was rated by our students below 6 out of 7. In the past two years, four Global Language instructors have been named student-nominated winnersLevitan Teaching Award.

The community. Global Languages ​​brings people together. Providing a caring learning environment and creating a sense of belonging are central to our mission. We do this because, as experts in second language acquisition research, we know that these factors contribute to the tremendous gains our students make in our programs. The interactive nature of the language classes and the dedication of our instructors are the backbone of this dimension to our students’ success. In addition, Global Languages ​​deliberately invests in creating a strong sense of belonging for our students. Our aim is for every student to feel invited to become part of a close-knit academic and social community, and we are honored that many accept this invitation.

Question: What is your vision for the future of Global Languages ​​at MIT?

A:These factors, relevance, quality and community are the pillars for future initiatives at Global Languages. Our curriculum becomes even more important if we can offer a wider range of language programs and my team and I are always exploring the possibilities. Last winter, for example, we offered anIAP [Independent Activities Period] Ukrainian language course. Professional development that resonates with the needs of a full teaching team is helping us further raise the quality of our programs. For example, in early spring we organized an event with Uju Anya from Carnegie Mellon University inanti-racist and unbiased language teaching practices.Later in the semester, Kris Knisely from the University of Arizona shared his researchon gender justice in language education. An engaging community that fosters a deep sense of belonging doesn’t just happen automatically. We already offer an impressive array of co-curricular opportunities, and I look forward to investing more resources in our community-building efforts in the years to come. A stronger community enhances our students’ skills and also makes language learning more meaningful and fun.

Global Languages ​​​​attracts more students every year. I want to invest more time in sharing our success story that is a direct result of the hard work of my colleagues and the commitment of our students. There are still some people at MIT who are not fully aware of the growing centrality of Global Languages ​​to the undergraduate experience at MIT. I want to change that over the next few years and will inspire even more colleagues and administrators to join me in celebrating the extraordinary achievements of our undergraduate students.

We want to keep growing. But our desire for growth has nothing to do with numbers, tables or budget allocations. We want to grow because my colleagues and I know from firsthand experience that high-impact educational experiences that foster multilingualism and cross-cultural awareness are key ingredients to a life well lived both professionally and personally.