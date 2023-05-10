Traveling this summer? Expect higher international airfares but cheaper domestic flights





Americans planning to take to the skies this summer can expect lower prices on domestic flights but more expensive prices for international travel, according to travel booking app Hopper. The average ticket price for a flight within the U.S. will be $306, up from $376 last summer, peaking at around $349 around the Fourth of July holiday, Hopper prediction. By comparison, an overseas ticket will cost between $1,000 and $2,000 because more Americans are looking to visit foreign destinations like Rome, Seoul and Istanbul, Hopper said. “A lot of people who couldn’t travel during the pandemic decided it was the only thing they wanted to do when the lockdowns ended,” Clint Henderson, managing editor at travel news website The Points Guy, told CBS MoneyWatch. “People have been saving up their travel dollars — and points and miles — for years, and they’re ready to spend to see new places. Some people haven’t seen their families in years, and they’re traveling now, too .” Much more expensive to fly overseas Airfare on international flights is forecast to hit its highest level since 2019, before the pandemic halted most holiday travel, Hopper said. Tickets to Europe and Asia alone have increased by $300 compared to last summer. The average ticket to Europe will cost about $1,100 each, up significantly from $861 in 2019, while average prices to Asia will reach $1,800 per ticket, up from $1,121 in 2019, according to Hopper. The average airfare to Africa or the Middle East will cost about $1,454, up from $1,236 in 2019, and a trip to Australia and surrounding countries is expected to average $1,709, up from $1,128 in 2019, the app predicts. Three reasons explain why it’s getting more expensive to fly overseas, said Hopper economist Hayley Berg. First, the cost of jet fuel has risen since the pandemic, with airlines passing some of the added costs on to travelers. The cost of jet fuel this month is about $91 a barrel, compared to $15 a barrel in May 2020, according to the International Air Transport Association. data.

Air Travel Hacks: Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Travel Experience 03:30 “Although fuel costs have improved significantly over the past 15 months, prices remain the highest they have been since late 2014,” Berg said in a statement. “High fuel costs will continue to put upward pressure on airfares, especially on expensive international long-haul routes.” Airlines have also not increased seat capacity despite increased demand, further driving up prices. Finally, Berg said Americans are scrambling to fly overseas because 2023 marks the first full summer that international destinations will have lifted their pandemic protocols. Trending news Christopher J. Brooks Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories ranging from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and sports business.

