



Last night’s Federal Budget 2023-2024 left Australians with no answers about the Albanian Government’s plans to act on its commitment to expand the Refugee and Humanitarian Program or reverse devastating cuts to support for people seeking asylum. Refugee Council of Australia CEO Paul Power said the budget documents did not provide information on the planning target for the 2023-24 Refugee and Humanitarian Program and there was no funding allocation to support an increase in the program. Despite the commitment in Labor’s 2021 party platform to increase the program to 27,000 humanitarian places and 5,000 community sponsorship places, the government has so far failed to commit funding to begin expanding the program, Mr Power said. On Monday, the government released a discussion paper on the 2023-24 Humanitarian Programme, in which it says it aspires to gradually increase the size of the Programme. While we understand that the size of the program will be considered after the community consultation closes on May 31, the failure to allocate funds to a federal budget with a very small surplus appears to leave little room for significant growth. . Until then, the Humanitarian Program remains at 17,875 places, 13,750 in the core program and 4,125 places in the additional reception of Afghan nationals. The budget also offers no clear plan to reverse the 95% cut over six years to direct assistance for people seeking asylum. This is despite Labor’s opposition to these cuts while in opposition and the devastating social impacts of a policy that has left thousands of people poor and homeless. Asylum seeker support administered through Australian Services has fallen further in 2022-23 to just $15 million, less than half the $36.9 million allocated in last years budget. While the Budget allows for an increase in spending to $37 million in 2023-2024, aid will not increase without changes in government policy. The budget includes an impressive and much-needed expansion of vital programs in the Health portfolio, including $136 million over four years to help survivors of torture and trauma and $15.3 million to create a Primary Network Multicultural Outreach Program Health. We welcome the announcement that core settlement services will no longer be restricted to refugees and migrants who have been in Australia for less than five years, but will also be available to long-term residents with unresolved settlement needs. Other important measures include: The expansion of Temporary visa holders experiencing violence pilot and expanding access to domestic violence provisions for permanent visa applicants;

$89.5 million over five years to replace the Administrative Appeals Tribunal with a new review body;

$48.1 million over 12 months to support 500 visa processing officers to help reduce the number of visa applications; AND

An improved service delivery model for the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) from January 2025. The budget includes massive allocations for border enforcement, compliance and detention – $1.365 billion for onshore detention and compliance, $487.5 million for offshore processing, $457.8 million for border management and $1.197 billion for enforcement of the border. These appropriations reduce the $735 million allocated for refugee, humanitarian, settlement and immigrant services. The Refugee Council of Australia’s budget breakdown is available here. Print this

