Knight-Hennessy Scholars announces sixth cohort

Knight-Hennessy Scholars (KHS) has announced its sixth group. This fall, they will join a diverse community of civic-minded Stanford graduate students from around the world.

Denning House is the gathering center for Knight-Hennessy Scholars. (Image credit: Henrik Kam)

John Hennessy, KHS’s Shriram Family Director, said the new group is the first to include researchers who were already enrolled as doctoral students at Stanford.

We wanted to open the program to more candidates, especially doctoral students, so this new cohort includes some researchers in their first year of doctoral studies, he said. They were happy to join this community for the next three years and eager to see what they would achieve.

The 2023 cohort of 85 young scholars is the largest to date. They come from 29 countries, including the first researchers from Hungary, Malawi, the Netherlands, Russia, Sierra Leone and Turkey. They will pursue graduate degrees in 38 programs across the seven schools at Stanford.

Scholars tell us that one of the most valuable parts of their experience at KHS is getting to know other scholars who come from all over the world and are studying across campus, said Tina Seelig, executive director of KHS. Cross-pollination in our community leads to powerful knowledge and opportunities for collaboration both in school and after graduation.

KHS was announced in 2016 by Hennessy and Phil Knight, MBA ’62. Its purpose is to educate and prepare a community of scholars for leadership roles in academia, industry, government, nonprofit organizations, and the community at large. Today, there are 425 scholars, including the class of 2023. Each incoming Knight-Hennessy Scholar must be a student newly enrolled in a full-time Stanford graduate program or a current doctoral student at Stanford in their first registration.

Below are the 2023 Knight-Hennessy Scholars from Stanford.

Ahmed Ahmedis pursuing a PhD in computer science at the Stanford School of Engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in mathematical and computational science, and a master’s in computer science with research distinction at Stanford in 2021.

Charbel Bou-Khalil is pursuing a doctorate and a master’s degree in community health and prevention research at Stanford School of Medicine. He attended Orange Coast College before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in biomedical research.

Isabel Gallegos is a Stanford graduate student who will receive joint BS and MS degrees in computer science, as well as a minor in education, from Stanford this spring. In the fall, she will begin doctoral studies in computer science at the Stanford School of Engineering.

Thay Graciano is pursuing a master’s degree in international politics at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute and a doctorate in communication, with a focus on political communication and deliberative democracy. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford, with a focus on political economy and development.

Douglas Henze is a first-year PhD student in bioengineering at the Stanford School of Engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from Harvard University.

Sandesh Sachin Kalantre is a first-year doctoral student in physics at Stanford’s School of Humanities and Sciences. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Ashwin Kumar is a first-year doctoral student in biomedical physics at Stanford School of Medicine. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science and neuroscience from Vanderbilt University.

Karen Elizabeth Malacon is a first-year MD and PhD student in the Medical Scientist Training Program at Stanford School of Medicine. She has a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University.

Krishna Mehta is a first-year MBA student at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He will pursue a master’s degree at the Doerr School of Sustainability in the fall. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with dual degrees in business and engineering with a focus on renewable energy.

Rhea Mehta is pursuing a JD at Stanford Law School and a master’s degree in environment and resources at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. She graduated from Stanford in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Earth systems and a minor in Spanish.

Hannah Melville-Rea is a first-year doctoral student in the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from New York University in Abu Dhabi.

Nikhil Milind is a first-year PhD student in genetics at Stanford School of Medicine. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and genetics from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Cambridge.

Tom Nightingale is a first-year doctoral student in the international and comparative education program at the Stanford Graduate School of Education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in law and international relations from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, an LLM from Columbia Law School, and an MED in human development and education from Harvard University.

Avanika Narayan is a first-year doctoral student in computer science at the Stanford School of Engineering. She graduated from Stanford in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Leona Naftali is a first-year doctoral student in the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources (PhD) at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from George Washington University.

Philip Robert Onffroy is a first-year PhD student in chemical engineering at the Stanford School of Engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University.

Abu Rogers is pursuing an MD at Stanford School of Medicine and an MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.

Thomas Rutter is a first-year doctoral student in economics at Stanford’s School of Humanities and Sciences. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Cambridge and a master’s degree in econometric and mathematical economics from the London School of Economics.

Maya Sheth is a first-year bioengineering doctoral student at the Stanford School of Engineering. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

Yujie Tao is a first-year computer science doctoral student at the Stanford School of Engineering. She double majored in journalism and computer science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Chicago.