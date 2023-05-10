Increase action | Climate change in nature





Climate action is urgently needed, with reports appearing regularly highlighting the current state of the planet and the scientific understanding of what’s to come. Steps are being taken that should be celebrated, but more is needed.

Time is running out. This is the message that came from Synthesis report THE IPCC 6th Assessment Report. Evoking messages such as the final warning1 and humanity is on thin ice2 emphasize the need for urgent action. Credit: Jorge Juan Perez/EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty World Meteorological Organizations State of the Global Climate 2022 REPORT3, published in April 2023, reiterates the message that progress on climate action is not moving fast enough. The report points to record ocean heat content, melting glaciers and sea-level rise changes that will continue even if emissions are halted immediately. The last 8 years (20152022) are the warmest on record, a disturbing finding when the El Nio Southern Oscillation has been in the cold La Nia phase for the last 3 years. It is now routine to hear about extreme events happening across the globe, for example the current (at the time of writing) record temperatures and a severe heat wave in Asia with temperatures exceeding 40C in many places. The Paris Agreement (adopted in 2015) set the stage for coordinated international action, and the first global assessment of progress towards it will be completed at the UN Climate Conference (COP28) later this year. The two-year process will assess where countries are now in terms of reducing emissions, as well as identifying gaps and raising ambitions. But it is unlikely that the results have improved significantly since the year Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Summary Report.published in October 2022, which showed that emissions were declining, but not enough to stay below 1.5 C of warming (ref. 4). However, outside the realm of climate negotiations, there has recently been an international agreement to establish environmental protection. In December 2022, the UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) adopted the KunmingMontreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the main message of which is the 30×30 commitment to protect 30% of land and ocean by 2030. Biodiversity is rapidly declining. A report in 2022 found that there has been about a 69% decline over the past 50 years (ref. 5). Protecting and maintaining ecosystems is essential to ensure that they continue to provide the many services that humanity relies on. In a move that will help achieve the 30×30 ambitions, the High Seas Treaty, under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, will provide strict protection of ocean areas beyond national boundaries, the high seas and the seabed deep sea, as well as rules on the use of resources. Agreed in March 2023, the treaty includes the need for environmental impact assessments for the exploitation of marine resources, including marine genetic resources, commercial activities and large projects (for example, geoengineering solutions). The ocean has been under-regulated until now, with only 1% of international waters currently protected. Thirty-nine percent of the ocean is within national boundaries, where varying levels of protection apply; however, overall, it is estimated that about 8% of the ocean is protected, compared to about 17% of land. There is criticism of 30×30 and the High Seas Treaty, but it should be applauded for reaching international agreement in the right direction for environmental protection. We hope that these new agreements and increased international cooperation will only be the starting point. To ensure a healthy planet for all, these agreements including the Paris Agreement must be seen as something to be achieved; implementing them ahead of schedule is a worthy ambition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-023-01684-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos