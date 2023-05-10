Program Officer, Syria Program – International Center for Transitional Justice | Jobs





International Center for Transitional Justice Flexible (remote), Others Background The International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) is an international non-profit organization specialized in the field of transitional justice. ICTJ works to help societies in transition address the legacy of massive human rights violations and build citizen trust in state institutions as protectors of human rights. Summary of work ICTJ seeks a dynamic program officer to support the work of the Syria program and to work closely with the Syria program lead and senior experts to continue working with Syrian civil society organizations established over the past six years. This is a full-time remote position with preference given to candidates based in the Middle East or Europe. This is a one-year contract which may be extended, depending on performance and availability of funds. Reports for Head of the Syria program Accountability Under the supervision of the Head of Office, the Program Officer, Syria will: Research and write about a wide range of issues related to Syria.

Support the Syria Program Manager with all logistical matters related to workshops, meetings and events, whether online or in person, including preparation of post-meeting minutes, notes and transcripts.

Contribute to substantial portfolio of program work (including reports, public statements, op-eds and web pieces) aimed at advancing the rights of Syrians affected by the conflict and contributing to the achievement of truth, justice, recognition, reform and lasting peace.

Assist the Syria team by updating project documents in English and Arabic.

Prepare reports in English and Arabic.

Prepare and administer monitoring and evaluation observations to track and evaluate the Syria team’s activities. qualification Education: A university degree of higher education in human rights, law, international relations or related fields. Experience: Minimum of five years of relevant work experience in human rights, transitional justice and/or project management. Compensation 2000-2500 dollars per month. Requirements/Other Must be familiar with the Syrian conflict and its evolution and will also have a solid understanding of transitional justice concepts.

The candidate is open and willing to support other ICTJ offices and programs in the Middle East, (in particular, Lebanon)

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent written and oral language skills in Arabic and English.

Excellent research, writing, proofreading, footnote and citation skills.

Experience with Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E).

Demonstrated experience working with local civil society organizations.

Detail oriented and able to work in a meticulous, thorough and accurate manner.

Ability to undertake non-routine tasks and take initiative where appropriate.

There should be strong follow-through on all projects; ability to meet deadlines.

Ability to handle highly sensitive information and maintain strict confidentiality.

Communicate and coordinate effectively while working remotely.

Willingness and ability to travel is a must. How to apply Please submit a cover letter, bio and contact information for three references to this FORM. If you are unable to complete the form, submit a cover letter, CV and contact information of three references to [email protected] with the job title OFFICE PROGRAM, SYRIA in the subject line of the email. Applications will be reviewed continuously until the position is filled. Interviews will be conducted online or in person. Only qualified candidates will be contacted. International Center for Transitional Justice

