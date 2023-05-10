International
Pakistan on edge as Imran Khan’s supporters face powerful army
Islamabad, Pakistan
The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday on multiple corruption charges, less than 24 hours after he was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops in a significant escalation of a year-long political deadlock that has put the South Asian country on edge.
Khan’s supporters and riot police rallied outside police headquarters on Wednesday, where police said the former prime minister’s hearing would take place rather than a court to keep him away from the public. Khans lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told CNN on Wednesday that he has had no contact with his client.
The stage is now set for the possibility of a tumultuous showdown between the country’s powerful military and the Khans’ supporters after deadly and unprecedented clashes on Tuesday saw angry mobs break into and vandalize the homes of army personnel.
Video before Khan’s arrest on Tuesday shows paramilitary forces smashing a window to get to the politician as he watched the chaos unfold. Khan was then put into a vehicle surrounded by dozens of security officers and escorted away.
In a pre-recorded statement released on YouTube by Khans political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his arrest, the former prime minister said he had been arrested on false charges and told his supporters that the time has come for all of you to come and fight for your rights.
I have always followed the law. “I’m being held back so I can’t follow my political path for the basic rights of this country and for me to obey this corrupt government of crooks that has been set up over us,” he said in the video.
Hundreds of Khan’s supporters responded to his call to take to the streets, and violent protests broke out in several cities.
Khan’s supporters armed with sticks stormed army headquarters in the city of Rawalpindi, just outside the capital, chanting in support of the former leader.
Protesters also blocked one of the main roads in Islamabad, throwing stones and pulling down road signs. A police vehicle was set on fire, as a result of which the police retaliated with tear gas.
Meanwhile, in the southwestern city of Quetta, a Khan supporter was shot and killed by police at a protest, according to a CNN reporter at the scene.
Authorities blocked mobile internet services soon after in an attempt to quell the chaos, cutting access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in the country of 270 million people. Private schools across the country were ordered to close on Wednesday, according to the Private Schools Association.
At least 43 protesters were arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday, the city’s police said on Twitter.
Khan, 72, was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accusing it of colluding with the military to remove him from office.
The former cricket star turned populist politician denies the allegations leveled against him, instead accusing Sharif and the military of playing a political game. The army and Sharif, who is in the UK after attending the British monarch’s coronation, deny the Khans’ allegations.
The tensions have pushed Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country that has grappled with political instability for decades, into uncharted territory and often turned violent.
Last November, Khan survived a shooting at what his party called a political rally. an attempted murder.
His claims have struck a chord with a young population in a country where anti-establishment sentiment is common and is being fueled by a rising cost of living crisis as rising inflation makes ordinary goods increasingly unaffordable.
Amid the crisis, the government has so far failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to restart a $6.5 billion loan program that has stalled since November in an effort to keep the economy afloat.
But the political upheaval appears to have strengthened the Khans’ popularity. Last year, his PTI party won local elections in the country’s most populous Punjab province, seen as a litmus test for national elections.
