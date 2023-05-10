International
Global: Amnesty International calls for universal social protection as overlapping crises leave hundreds of millions facing disaster
Amnesty International is today calling for social security to be made available to everyone around the world, after a series of crises exposed huge gaps in state support and protection systems, leaving hundreds of millions facing starvation or trapped in a cycle of poverty and deprivation.
In a conference published today, Rising Prices, Growing Protests: The Case for Universal Social Protection, The human rights organization also calls for international debt relief and urges states to adopt tax reforms and the tightening of tax abuse, to free up significant funds to pay for social protection.
A combination of crises has revealed how unprepared many states are to provide essential aid to people. It is shocking that over 4 billion people, or about 55% of the world’s population, do not have access to even the most basic social protection, despite the fact that the right to social security has been enshrined since 1948 in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, said Agnes Callamard., Secretary General of Amnesty International.
A combination of crises has revealed how unprepared many states are to provide essential aid to people.
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International
The conference shows how rising food prices, climate change and the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian occupation of Ukraine are fueling a catastrophic humanitarian crisis and leading to increased social unrest and protests.
It calls on states to ensure that social security coverage – such as sickness and disability payments, health care insurance, old-age pensions, child support, family benefits and income support – is available to any person who may need it.
The conference shows how the lack of social security in many countries has left communities more exposed to unexpected economic shocks, the consequences of conflict, climate change or other upheavals. The fallout from these crises, including widespread hunger, higher unemployment and anger over declining living standards, has motivated protests around the world, which have often been brutally suppressed.
Universal social protection can address the violations of economic and social rights that are often at the center of complaints and protests. Rather than seeing peaceful protest as an expression of people’s efforts to demand their rights, authorities have often responded to demonstrations with unnecessary or excessive use of force. Peaceful protest is a human right and Amnesty International campaigns to protect protest, he said Agnes Callamard.
Universal social protection can address the violations of economic and social rights that are often at the center of complaints and protests.
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International
The conference calls on international creditors to reschedule or cancel debts to enable them to better finance social protection. It also notes that the cost of providing basic social security protection in all low-income and low- to middle-income countries is estimated at $440.8 billion annually. according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), an amount that is less than US$500 billion Tax Justice Network is estimated to be lost annually by countries in tax havens around the world.
Amnesty International urges states to work together and use all their resources, as well as reform their tax systems to stop evasion and the loss of critical revenues, to help ensure the availability of funds to improve protection social.
People have been brought to their knees by these crises, and when it comes to fixing the world’s problems, the solutions are rarely simple, but we know that states must get serious about cracking down on tax abuse, Agnes Callamard said.
To guarantee the right to social security, Amnesty International supports the creation of an internationally administered Global Fund for Social Protection, a concept supported by the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, the UN Secretary-General and ILO.
The creation of a fund would provide countries with technical and financial support to provide social security and would aim to build the capacity of national social protection systems to scale up their responses in times of crisis.
Hunger, poverty and protests
The lack of adequate social insurance could be catastrophic for the growing number of people struggling to afford food.
World Food Program (WFP) says 349 million people worldwide are at immediate risk of food insecurity and 828 million go to bed hungry every night.
Moreover, according to 2022 Sustainable Development Goals ReportThe Covid-19 pandemic has wiped out almost four years of progress in reducing poverty and pushed another 93 million people into extreme poverty, living on less than $2.15 a day.
The lack of effective measures to mitigate inflation and shortages has led to a downward spiral in people’s living standards. This has contributed to protests around the world recently, including in Iran, Sierra Leone and Sri Lanka.
Rising prices of food and other essential items have hit people living in low-income countries hardest, but increased use of food banks in richer countries it shows that the cost of living and food affordability crisis is widespread.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major grain producer, has dealt a devastating blow to global food supplies and pushed up the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index. the highest point since records began in 1990Climate change and the increase in fertilizer prices have also affected agricultural production. Drought is the single largest contributor to crop decline, according to FAO.
Social security, taxes and debts
Amnesty International is part of a growing coalition of experts and civil society organizations calling on states to progressively provide universal social protection and realize the benefits it will bring.
Agnes Callamard said: Protecting people from losses due to shocks, disasters or economic upheavals can be transformative, both for society and for the state that provides the support, reducing social tensions and conflicts and promoting recovery. It enables children to stay in education, improves health care, reduces poverty and income inequality, and ultimately benefits societies economically.
Protecting people from losses caused by shocks, disasters or economic upheavals can be transformative, both for society and for the state that provides the support, reducing social tensions and conflicts and promoting recovery.
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International
We cannot continue to look away while inequality grows and those who struggle are left to suffer. Fiscal evasion and aggressive tax avoidance by individuals and corporations are depriving states and especially lower-income countries of the resources they need.
High levels of debt and the cost of servicing it mean that heavily indebted countries often lack the financial capacity to realize their social security aspirations. Low-income countries spend four times more on debt repayment than on providing health services and 12 times more on debt payments than on social protection. according to Oxfam.
According to IMF Annual Report about 60% of low-income countries are in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress and at risk of default. Debt cancellation or rescheduling would free up significant funds in many countries to pay for social protection.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/05/global-amnesty-international-calls-for-universal-social-protection-as-overlapping-crises-leave-hundreds-of-millions-facing-disaster/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Global: Amnesty International calls for universal social protection as overlapping crises leave hundreds of millions facing disaster
- ATP6V0C gene variants were identified in epileptic patients with and without developmental delay
- Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’
- Latest Manobala Video: Actor Manobala’s latest video with his son and his family leaves fans emotional. look here
- How to watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships on SBS
- 8 solar-powered watches that bring long-lasting sunshine
- Pakistan on edge as Imran Khan’s supporters face powerful army
- Putin delivered a defiant Victory Day speech. Here is a significant difference from previous years
- Met Commissioner defends officers over coronation arrests
- Earthquake Promo: Get ready when the big earthquake hits
- Jury unanimously finds Donald Trump responsible for sexual assault
- A defeat for Erdogan in the Turkish elections would mark a victory for liberal democracy