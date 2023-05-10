Global: Amnesty International calls for universal social protection as overlapping crises leave hundreds of millions facing disaster

Amnesty International is today calling for social security to be made available to everyone around the world, after a series of crises exposed huge gaps in state support and protection systems, leaving hundreds of millions facing starvation or trapped in a cycle of poverty and deprivation.

In a conference published today, Rising Prices, Growing Protests: The Case for Universal Social Protection, The human rights organization also calls for international debt relief and urges states to adopt tax reforms and the tightening of tax abuse, to free up significant funds to pay for social protection.

A combination of crises has revealed how unprepared many states are to provide essential aid to people. It is shocking that over 4 billion people, or about 55% of the world’s population, do not have access to even the most basic social protection, despite the fact that the right to social security has been enshrined since 1948 in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, said Agnes Callamard., Secretary General of Amnesty International.

The conference shows how rising food prices, climate change and the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian occupation of Ukraine are fueling a catastrophic humanitarian crisis and leading to increased social unrest and protests.

It calls on states to ensure that social security coverage – such as sickness and disability payments, health care insurance, old-age pensions, child support, family benefits and income support – is available to any person who may need it.

The conference shows how the lack of social security in many countries has left communities more exposed to unexpected economic shocks, the consequences of conflict, climate change or other upheavals. The fallout from these crises, including widespread hunger, higher unemployment and anger over declining living standards, has motivated protests around the world, which have often been brutally suppressed.

Universal social protection can address the violations of economic and social rights that are often at the center of complaints and protests. Rather than seeing peaceful protest as an expression of people’s efforts to demand their rights, authorities have often responded to demonstrations with unnecessary or excessive use of force. Peaceful protest is a human right and Amnesty International campaigns to protect protest, he said Agnes Callamard.

The conference calls on international creditors to reschedule or cancel debts to enable them to better finance social protection. It also notes that the cost of providing basic social security protection in all low-income and low- to middle-income countries is estimated at $440.8 billion annually. according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), an amount that is less than US$500 billion Tax Justice Network is estimated to be lost annually by countries in tax havens around the world.

Amnesty International urges states to work together and use all their resources, as well as reform their tax systems to stop evasion and the loss of critical revenues, to help ensure the availability of funds to improve protection social.

People have been brought to their knees by these crises, and when it comes to fixing the world’s problems, the solutions are rarely simple, but we know that states must get serious about cracking down on tax abuse, Agnes Callamard said.

To guarantee the right to social security, Amnesty International supports the creation of an internationally administered Global Fund for Social Protection, a concept supported by the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, the UN Secretary-General and ILO.

The creation of a fund would provide countries with technical and financial support to provide social security and would aim to build the capacity of national social protection systems to scale up their responses in times of crisis.

Hunger, poverty and protests

The lack of adequate social insurance could be catastrophic for the growing number of people struggling to afford food.

World Food Program (WFP) says 349 million people worldwide are at immediate risk of food insecurity and 828 million go to bed hungry every night.

Moreover, according to 2022 Sustainable Development Goals ReportThe Covid-19 pandemic has wiped out almost four years of progress in reducing poverty and pushed another 93 million people into extreme poverty, living on less than $2.15 a day.

The lack of effective measures to mitigate inflation and shortages has led to a downward spiral in people’s living standards. This has contributed to protests around the world recently, including in Iran, Sierra Leone and Sri Lanka.

Rising prices of food and other essential items have hit people living in low-income countries hardest, but increased use of food banks in richer countries it shows that the cost of living and food affordability crisis is widespread.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major grain producer, has dealt a devastating blow to global food supplies and pushed up the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index. the highest point since records began in 1990Climate change and the increase in fertilizer prices have also affected agricultural production. Drought is the single largest contributor to crop decline, according to FAO.

Social security, taxes and debts

Amnesty International is part of a growing coalition of experts and civil society organizations calling on states to progressively provide universal social protection and realize the benefits it will bring.

Agnes Callamard said: Protecting people from losses due to shocks, disasters or economic upheavals can be transformative, both for society and for the state that provides the support, reducing social tensions and conflicts and promoting recovery. It enables children to stay in education, improves health care, reduces poverty and income inequality, and ultimately benefits societies economically.

We cannot continue to look away while inequality grows and those who struggle are left to suffer. Fiscal evasion and aggressive tax avoidance by individuals and corporations are depriving states and especially lower-income countries of the resources they need.

High levels of debt and the cost of servicing it mean that heavily indebted countries often lack the financial capacity to realize their social security aspirations. Low-income countries spend four times more on debt repayment than on providing health services and 12 times more on debt payments than on social protection. according to Oxfam.

According to IMF Annual Report about 60% of low-income countries are in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress and at risk of default. Debt cancellation or rescheduling would free up significant funds in many countries to pay for social protection.