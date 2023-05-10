

Tokyo

CNN

–



Japan is in talks to open a NATO liaison office, the first of its kind in Asia, the country’s foreign minister told CNN in an exclusive interview Wednesday, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made the world more little stable.

We are already in discussions, but no details have been finalized yet, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday.

Hayashi specifically cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year as an event with ramifications far beyond European borders that forced Japan to rethink regional security.

The reason we are discussing this is that since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the world (has) become more unstable, he said.

Something that happens in Eastern Europe is not limited to the issue in Eastern Europe, and it directly affects the situation here in the Pacific. This is why a cooperation between us in East Asia and NATO (yes) becomes more and more important.

He added that Japan is not a treaty member of NATO, which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but that the move sends a message that the bloc’s Asia Pacific partners are engaging in a very sustainable way with NATO. – n.

Nikkei Asia first reported plans to open the office in Japan last Wednesday, citing unnamed Japanese and NATO officials.

NATO has similar liaison offices in other countries, including Ukraine and Vienna. The liaison office in Japan will facilitate discussions with NATO security partners such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on geopolitical challenges, new and disruptive technologies and cyber threats, the Nikkei reported last week.

In a statement to CNN last week, a NATO spokesman said: Regarding plans to open a liaison office in Japan, we will not go into the details of ongoing discussions between NATO allies. She added that NATO and Japan have a long cooperation.

CNN reached out to NATO for comment Wednesday after Hayashi’s comments.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through Europe and prompted non-aligned Finland and Sweden to abandon their neutrality and seek protection within NATO, with Finland formally joining the bloc last month.

An office in Tokyo would be extremely consequential, as the war in Ukraine and deepening divisions within Asia have led countries such as Japan and South Korea to draw closer to their Western partners and present a united front against perceived threats closer to home, such as North Korea North and China.

China, which has previously warned against expanding NATO’s reach into Asia or a similar bloc emerging in the region, has already responded angrily to earlier reports on Japan’s possible office.

Asia is a promising land for cooperation and a hotbed for peaceful development. It should not be a platform for those seeking geopolitical battles, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a briefing last week. NATO’s eastward push and intervention in Asia Pacific affairs will definitely harm regional peace and stability.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Hayashi said the opening of any NATO office was not intended to send a message to any specific country.

However, he added, the security environment in Asia is becoming increasingly difficult and complex, and he highlighted China as the biggest challenge for us.

He also pointed to Russia as a neighbor of Japan and the threat of a North Korean nuclear test, after months of warnings from observers that there is renewed activity at the test site.

Hayashi dismissed concerns that opening a NATO office in Tokyo could further fuel tensions, saying: I don’t think so.

The country has had a pacifist constitution since World War II, which he argued is reflected in the move.

We are not offending anyone, we were protecting ourselves from any kind of interference and disturbance, and in some cases even threats, he said.