International
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei declared ‘persona non grata’
OTTAWA –
The Liberal government moved on Monday to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, who Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote in a statement on Monday that Canada has declared the Toronto-based diplomat as “persona non grata”.
“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” she wrote.
“Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior they will be sent home.”
Joly’s statement came as MPs were voting in favor of a Conservative motion calling for the expulsion of some diplomats and for the government to call a public inquiry into foreign interference.
Calls for Zhao to be deported began last week after a report in the Globe and Mail that CSIS had information in 2021 that the Chinese government was looking for ways to intimidate Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. The federal government has confirmed this report.
“This should have happened years ago,” Chong said Monday.
“I hope this makes it clear not only to the People’s Republic of China, but also to other authoritarian states that have representation here in Canada, that this crossing of the line of diplomacy into activities threatening foreign intervention is completely unacceptable here.” on Canadian soil”.
The federal government took its time deciding whether to proceed, with Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning of backlash.
“This is a serious and significant question,” Trudeau said Sunday in London, where he was attending the coronation of King Charles.
“This is a decision that should not be taken lightly and the Foreign Secretary is approaching this very, very carefully.”
Last week, Joly said Beijing could threaten the safety of Canadians and the country’s prosperity in retaliation for any deportation, but Joly now says it’s worth the risk.
“This decision was taken after careful consideration of all the factors at play,” she wrote. “We remain firm in our determination that protecting our democracy is of the utmost importance.”
The threats against Chong came after he successfully sponsored a motion in the House of Commons labeling Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in China as genocide.
On Monday, China’s embassy in Ottawa issued a statement accusing Canada of violating international law and acting on anti-Chinese sentiments. He said the move has “sabotaged” relations between China and Canada, according to an official English translation provided by the embassy, and promised unspecified retaliatory measures.
Early Tuesday morning, Beijing announced it will expel a Canadian diplomat in China.
In a statement posted on its English website, the Foreign Ministry said China was taking a “reciprocal countermeasure against Canada’s unscrupulous move,” which it said it “strongly condemns and resolutely opposes.”
He said Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, the consul at the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, has been declared persona non grata and asked to leave by May 13.
The statement went on to say that China reserves the right to react further.
China has previously insisted it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but says it will respond to what it calls provocations.
After the first report on the threats last week, Trudeau said CSIS did not tell anyone outside the spy agency about them and that neither he nor the public safety minister were informed.
Chong later said he was told the national security adviser had been briefed.
The Liberals have now issued a directive that any such information involving members of Parliament be escalated to the highest levels, even if it seems small.
The revelation about Chong is the latest in a string of alleged foreign interference attempts by the Chinese government in Canada in recent years, including attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Trudeau has appointed former governor general David Johnston as a special rapporteur to delve into the matter, including whether a public inquiry is needed.
The Conservative motion, which passed easily on Monday with the support of every opposition party, calls on the government to launch an inquiry but does not bind the government to act.
NDP MP Heather McPherson said the exemption is the “bare minimum” and the government must do more to ensure all MPs are safe from foreign interference.
The Conservative motion also calls on Ottawa to create a registry of foreign agents, close so-called police stations in Canada run by the Chinese regime and “deport all diplomats of the People’s Republic of China responsible for and involved in these affronts to Canadian democracy.” . . .”
The government is in the process of consulting on the creation of such a registry, but has not said when it will proceed with the creation of one.
The House of Representatives was also debating on Monday a motion to decide whether Chong’s privilege as a lawmaker had been breached, or contempt committed. All House business is suspended pending a final vote on the motion. If MPs agree that his parliamentary privilege has been breached, the matter will be studied further in a committee of the House of Representatives.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 8, 2023. With filing by Mickey Djuric
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/persona-non-grata-canada-expelling-chinese-diplomat-after-threats-to-conservative-mp-1.6389430
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 79-year-old actor has 7 children
- Sam Billings reveals battle against skin cancer, warns of sun exposure in cricket | cricket.a
- Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei declared ‘persona non grata’
- Carotid artery stenosis: a discussion of diagnostic and management strategies and associated complications.
- Researchers make discoveries off the Pacific coast to better understand earthquakes: ‘messengers from the depths’
- IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood stars react as KL Rahul undergoes thigh surgery
- Google Stock: Buy under $100 (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Bankruptcy commissioners seek more bids for Piaggio Aerospace
- Big Mosquito Season is Coming, How Can I Keep The Mosquitoes Away?
- Manipur’s AAP unit condemns PM Modi for his silence on recent violence
- Medill alumna Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan to be first George RR Martin Chair in Storytelling Medill alumna to be first George RR Martin Chair of Storytelling
- Cincinnati outlasts Xavier to complete season sweep