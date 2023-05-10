Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei declared ‘persona non grata’

OTTAWA –

The Liberal government moved on Monday to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, who Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote in a statement on Monday that Canada has declared the Toronto-based diplomat as “persona non grata”.

“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” she wrote.

“Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior they will be sent home.”

Joly’s statement came as MPs were voting in favor of a Conservative motion calling for the expulsion of some diplomats and for the government to call a public inquiry into foreign interference.

Calls for Zhao to be deported began last week after a report in the Globe and Mail that CSIS had information in 2021 that the Chinese government was looking for ways to intimidate Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. The federal government has confirmed this report.

“This should have happened years ago,” Chong said Monday.

“I hope this makes it clear not only to the People’s Republic of China, but also to other authoritarian states that have representation here in Canada, that this crossing of the line of diplomacy into activities threatening foreign intervention is completely unacceptable here.” on Canadian soil”.

The federal government took its time deciding whether to proceed, with Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning of backlash.

“This is a serious and significant question,” Trudeau said Sunday in London, where he was attending the coronation of King Charles.

“This is a decision that should not be taken lightly and the Foreign Secretary is approaching this very, very carefully.”

Last week, Joly said Beijing could threaten the safety of Canadians and the country’s prosperity in retaliation for any deportation, but Joly now says it’s worth the risk.

“This decision was taken after careful consideration of all the factors at play,” she wrote. “We remain firm in our determination that protecting our democracy is of the utmost importance.”

The threats against Chong came after he successfully sponsored a motion in the House of Commons labeling Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in China as genocide.

On Monday, China’s embassy in Ottawa issued a statement accusing Canada of violating international law and acting on anti-Chinese sentiments. He said the move has “sabotaged” relations between China and Canada, according to an official English translation provided by the embassy, ​​and promised unspecified retaliatory measures.

Early Tuesday morning, Beijing announced it will expel a Canadian diplomat in China.

In a statement posted on its English website, the Foreign Ministry said China was taking a “reciprocal countermeasure against Canada’s unscrupulous move,” which it said it “strongly condemns and resolutely opposes.”

He said Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, the consul at the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, has been declared persona non grata and asked to leave by May 13.

The statement went on to say that China reserves the right to react further.

China has previously insisted it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but says it will respond to what it calls provocations.

After the first report on the threats last week, Trudeau said CSIS did not tell anyone outside the spy agency about them and that neither he nor the public safety minister were informed.

Chong later said he was told the national security adviser had been briefed.

The Liberals have now issued a directive that any such information involving members of Parliament be escalated to the highest levels, even if it seems small.

The revelation about Chong is the latest in a string of alleged foreign interference attempts by the Chinese government in Canada in recent years, including attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Trudeau has appointed former governor general David Johnston as a special rapporteur to delve into the matter, including whether a public inquiry is needed.

The Conservative motion, which passed easily on Monday with the support of every opposition party, calls on the government to launch an inquiry but does not bind the government to act.

NDP MP Heather McPherson said the exemption is the “bare minimum” and the government must do more to ensure all MPs are safe from foreign interference.

The Conservative motion also calls on Ottawa to create a registry of foreign agents, close so-called police stations in Canada run by the Chinese regime and “deport all diplomats of the People’s Republic of China responsible for and involved in these affronts to Canadian democracy.” . . .”

The government is in the process of consulting on the creation of such a registry, but has not said when it will proceed with the creation of one.

The House of Representatives was also debating on Monday a motion to decide whether Chong’s privilege as a lawmaker had been breached, or contempt committed. All House business is suspended pending a final vote on the motion. If MPs agree that his parliamentary privilege has been breached, the matter will be studied further in a committee of the House of Representatives.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 8, 2023. With filing by Mickey Djuric