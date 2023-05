Customer Service Representative – FT, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport; Newport News, Virginia, United States of America

What are you going to do: This is a combination role where you will assist customers in various parts of the rental or return process at our airport lots. This may include, depending on the location, checking in cars, entering information into a handheld device, processing our loyal customers’ rentals, assisting customers at our exit gates or checking in cars on the way back, while providing a return service. excellent to the customer. The benefits you will receive: Biweekly hourly wage (New York and Puerto Rico: weekly wage)

On-the-job training

Paid vacation

Medical, dental and other insurance

Flexible spending account option to contribute up to $270 in tax-free benefit towards public transport or parking costs

Retirement benefits (401k)

Employee discounts, including discounted car rentals and discounted Avis/Budget car purchase prices * Above benefits may vary based on full/part time status and location What we were looking for: High school diploma (or equivalent)

Valid driver’s license

Basic computer skills (typing, data entry)

Effective verbal communication skills

Willingness to work outside

Flexibility to work all shifts

Must be able to press, sit, stand, walk or move throughout the rental lot and enter/exit vehicles for extended periods and drive a variety of vehicles

Must be 18 years of age and legally authorized to work in the United States 6 months retail customer service experience in a fast paced environment is a bonus! Who we are: Avis Budget Group is a leading provider of mobility options, with brands including Avis, Budget & Budget Truck and Zipcar. With more than 70 years of experience and 11,000 locations in 180 countries, we are creating the future of our industry and we want you to join us in our mission. Apply today to connect with an exciting career, driven employees and a world of opportunity within our growing company. Avis Budget Group is an equal opportunity employer Qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status or any other category protected by in force. the law. This announcement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment. This advertisement describes only the general nature and level of this position. Essential functions and responsibilities may vary according to business needs. This position can be with any branch of the Avis Budget Group.

