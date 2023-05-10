BC Residents Encouraged to Prepare for Emergencies, Province to Test Emergency Alert

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, a nationwide test of Canada’s emergency alert system will take place at 1:55 PM (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The alarm will go out to all compatible mobile phones as well as interrupt radio and television transmissions.

“With the spring hazard season now upon us, we are reminded of how important it is for all of us – the Province, communities and people across British Columbia – to prepare for the unexpected,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergencies. Climate Management and Preparedness. “During Emergency Preparedness Week, we encourage everyone to prepare by taking some simple steps, such as creating a ziplock bag and making an emergency plan. By taking these steps now, we can all help our families and communities be ready in the event of an emergency.”

With natural and climate-related disasters becoming more frequent and devastating, everyone in BC is encouraged to prepare for potential emergencies as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

During testing of the emergency alert system, an alert will be broadcast to radio and television stations, as well as to compatible mobile phones. The message will read: “This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would provide safety information that could save your life. Click for more information: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. Again, this is JUST a TEST. No action required.”

In 2022, the Province expanded the use of the National Public Warning System beyond tsunami warnings to include imminent threats from floods, wildfires and extreme heat emergencies. Police issue civil emergency alerts and Amber Alerts.

In addition to expanding the public alert, the Province has taken several steps to increase preparedness measures across BC, including improving Emergency Support Services (ESS) so people can get the support they need faster and more easily . In 2022, the Province began pre-registration for ESS and the ability to provide support to evacuees through Interac e-Transfer.

The province is also supporting local emergency preparedness and mitigation. In February 2023, the Province allocated $180 million to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), bringing the total to $369 million since the fund was established in 2017. More than $113 million has been approved for First Nations and local governments through CEPF for approximately 1,400 projects that help communities mitigate and prepare for climate-related disasters and emergencies.

The province is taking steps forward in tsunami and earthquake preparedness by partnering with the Capital Regional District to launch the Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal, which tells people if they live or work in or visit a tsunami hazard area.

In January 2023, the Province announced the installation of up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors in high seismic risk areas across British Columbia. The sensors will be connected to the earthquake early warning system network that will be operational in the spring of 2024.

In response to the growing number of climate-related emergencies in BC, the Province also launched ClimateReadyBC, which provides hazard and mapping tools, hazard data and resources to help communities better prepare for future disasters and climate emergencies.

The province works with First Nations and local authorities to prepare for hazards throughout the year and is ready to support communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Emergency Preparedness Week serves as an annual reminder for people to take three steps to better prepare for an emergency:

Know the risks

Hazards vary from region to region, and knowing which ones are most likely to occur in your community can help you be better prepared, navigate disruptions when they happen, and get back to your life and work faster . Hazards can include fires, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, extreme heat and storms.

Make a plan

An emergency plan is your guide to how you and the people you live with will respond more calmly in the event of an emergency. Knowing what to do will reduce anxiety and help you stay focused and confident. Determine the best ways to evacuate your home in an emergency, create a meeting place for you and your family, develop a communication plan, and establish emergency contacts.

Take an emergency kit

After an emergency, you may need to stay home with an emergency kit or leave immediately with an emergency kit. Pack enough supplies, including food and water to last up to two weeks. An emergency kit should also include the essentials, such as a first aid kit, personal medications and important documents, such as insurance papers and birth certificates. Store them in an area of ​​your home that is easy to reach, such as a hallway closet, spare room or garage. It is a good idea to make grab bags for your home, workplace and vehicle.

Learn more:

For tips on how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit and grab bag, visit: http://www.preparedbc.ca

Follow PreparedBC at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PreparedBC/

Tweet: https://www.twitter.com/PreparedBC

Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/Prepared_BC

For information during active provincial emergencies, visit EmergencyInfoBC: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca

Follow EmergencyInfoBC on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC

For information about disaster risk reduction and climate, visit: https://www.ClimateReadyBC.ca

For information on how to prepare for wildfires, visit FireSmart: https://firesmartbc.ca/

For information on how to prepare for earthquakes, visit ShakeOutBC: https://www.shakeoutbc.ca/

Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal:

https://capital-region-tsunami-information-portal-bcgov03.hub.arcgis.com/

To learn about emergency alerts, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/emergency-alerts

Fact sheet about public alerting in BC:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/public-alerting-systems-in-bc

A background follows.