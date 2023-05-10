How nonionic surfactants changed the way we approach weed management – Brewer International





The way we approach weed management has been greatly influenced by the introduction of nonionic surfactants (NIS). Adjuvants have been around for more than 200 years, but it was only in the 1960s that research and application of nonionic surfactants began. Initially, petroleum-based oil was used in conjunction with surfactants to create an emulsion for herbicide application. Only a few surfactants were commercially available at the time; however, research on non-ionic surfactants continued in the 1970s and 1980s. It was found that not all surfactants increased the efficacy of herbicide applications. In the 1990s, there was a concerted effort to significantly understand the relationship between surfactant structures and increased herbicide uptake. Since then, there has been a growing understanding of how surfactants, particularly non-ionic surfactants, work to enhance herbicide uptake through spray applications. Nonionic surfactants are now included as at least one component in many adjuvant formulations. An adjuvant is referred to as a non-ionic surfactant (NIS) when non-ionic surfactants provide the dominant features of the adjuvant formulation. How do nonionic surfactants work in weed control? Surfactant can be divided into three words – surface, ACTINGgone orgent – surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. When herbicide mixtures are applied to plants as sprays, the herbicide solution spreads over the surface of the leaf, wets it, and penetrates the cuticle to reach the target site. Nonionic surfactants, when added to herbicide mixtures, can affect some aspects of the herbicide uptake process within the plant leaf. The addition of nonionic surfactants to the herbicide mixture has three main effects: It increases the contact between the liquid solution and the solid leaf surface by spreading the drop over the leaf surface, which is called spreading or wettability. Prevents or delays the formation of crystal residue from droplets. Without the presence of surfactant, the droplets can form crystalline solids, while with surfactant they form amorphous solids. Amorphous solids are more easily transported in leaves because they are less ordered than crystals. It increases the probability of retention of the herbicidal active ingredient on the leaf surface and, therefore, the probability of diffusion through the leaf cuticle. This probability increases due to the increased surface coverage of the droplet, which gives the herbicide active ingredient more chance to be distributed to the leaves. Without surfactant, the herbicide droplet has a significantly higher surface tension at the point of contact with the leaf surface and will ‘bead’ as a ball instead of spreading, which reduces wetting of the leaf surface. (See image) In summary, the addition of nonionic surfactants reduces the surface tension of the solution, resulting in better spreading, coverage and uptake of the herbicide by the plant. What are the benefits of nonionic surfactants and why are they important? They increase the spread and spray point retention of the herbicide solution, which reduces the use of gallons per acre (GPA) of the herbicide. They increase the efficiency of the active ingredients of the herbicide by ensuring the highest probability of the spread of herbicides on the leaves of the plant. In addition, they reduce spray droplet bounce and runoff when spraying the herbicide mixture. This saves time for applicators and minimizes the risk of potential splash. As a result, the use of nonionic surfactants can lead to more efficient herbicide application, reducing the amount of herbicide required and minimizing the need for additional applications. Why are non-ionic surfactants preferred over ionic surfactants in weed control? Both types of surfactants have benefits, but nonionic surfactants are generally preferred due to superior performance and lower risks of phytotoxicity. Ionic surfactants can be categorized as cationic, anionic and amphoteric surfactants and carry either an overall negative or positive charge or a potential for both charges depending on the pH. These charges may interact with the active herbicidal ingredient. Although in some cases this interaction may result in an increase in herbicidal activity, it may also increase the risk of phytotoxicity and reduce the effectiveness of herbicides under hard water conditions. Nonionic surfactants do not carry a general charge, allowing greater versatility in a wider range of conditions. In addition, non-ionic surfactants are generally less toxic and have a lower environmental impact than ionic surfactants. While both nonionic and ionic surfactants reduce the surface tension between two liquids, the reduced risk of phytotoxicity and versatility of nonionic surfactants make them the preferred choice for herbicide application. What are the widely used chemical types of nonionic surfactants? The most commonly used chemical types of nonionic surfactants include: Alcohol ethoxylates

Alkylphenol ethoxylates

Ethoxylated sorbitan esters

Trisiloxane ethoxylates

Alkyl polyglucosides

Alkylamine ethoxylates An easy way to check if an adjuvant contains nonionic surfactants is to look for the terms “Ethoxylate” or “polyethylene oxide” in the list of ingredients on the label. These terms represent the water-loving part of the surfactant molecule. The utility of nonionic surfactants in adjuvants: Nonionic surfactants are versatile adjuvants that are used not only on their own, but also in the formulation of other types of adjuvants such as methylated seed oils (MSO), vegetable oil concentrates (COC) and high surfactant oil concentrates (HSOC) ). Nonionic surfactants are preferred in these formulations due to their ability to function as wetting/dispersants, emulsifiers, dispersants, compatibility agents and more. This versatility has made nonionic surfactants a vital component of weed control adjuvants. In conclusion, the use of nonionic surfactants has revolutionized chemical weed control, making herbicides more effective, efficient and environmentally friendly. List of beer auxiliaries classified as nonionic surfactants: Big Sur 90

Brewer 80-20

Brewer 90-10

Cide-Gulm

Cide-Gick II

Cide-kick II Methylated

Silnet 200

AquabupH

PolyFilm-R

PolyControl 2

