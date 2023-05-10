NS fire marshal’s office fails to manage fire safety and building: auditorium





Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the provincial fire marshal’s office is putting the public at risk for failing to manage fire and building safety, despite repeated warnings in a series of audits. Kim Adair says her report is the third since 2001 to make similar findings and also determined the fire marshal’s office was not conducting adequate oversight of its operations. “It is very troubling that there have been three audits and over two decades of similar findings and deficiencies,” Adair told reporters. “We are saying loud and clear that there is a public safety issue here.” The report, published on Tuesday,focuses on buildings that serve vulnerable people such as hospitals, schools and long-term care facilities. Auditors found that 40 percent of these fire inspections were completed late. The audit, which covers the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, notes that inspections involving 12 of the 30 buildings sampled, including long-term care facilities and a hospital, were conducted between five and 445 business days. passed. Deadline. Adair said the fire marshal’s office, which has 19 employees across the province, explained the missed deadlines were due to staff vacancies and the COVID-19 pandemic. “We couldn’t verify that it was a justifiable explanation because there is so little data and management information to support it,” Adair said. “You can’t say it’s a resource problem if you don’t have the data to prove it.” The fire marshal’s office does not maintain a complete list of buildings requiring inspections, she said, nor does it have an archive of inspection reviews or complaints. There is also no way to determine the performance of inspectors, she said. The report says 100 percent of inspection files audited by Adair’s office did not have adequate supporting evidence and that the policy on inspections had not been reviewed or updated since 2016. Much of the blame falls on the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said Adair, who is in charge of the fire marshal’s office. The department was aware of the office’s shortcomings, she added. “Hopefully there won’t be a serious fire event,” Adair said. “But if that happens and this function is not regulated and carried out properly, questions will be asked about whether an inspection has been done and at the moment they cannot show that it has been done.” The report calls for a comprehensive review of the office’s organizational structure. The fire marshal’s office, meanwhile, says a plan is in place to implement the recommendations, the report states. Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr said in a statement: “We recognize that we can improve some of our administrative processes and I can assure you that work is underway. It is our commitment to the auditor general and all Nova Scots.” Other recommendations in the report say the fire marshal’s office should introduce performance standards, implement a fire safety complaint tracking and resolution process, and update the fire inspection policy and list of buildings requiring inspections.

