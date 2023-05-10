The F-35 will be presented at the Westfield International Air Show





WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – This weekend, Barnes Air National Guard Base will host Westfield International Air Show to showcase some of the best talent and technology in aviation. The F-15 is doing a demo, there will be E10s flying on the side of the plane down to civilian performers including Rob Holland, who is an award-winning aerobatic pilot, said Lt. Col. Stephen Mindeck, director of air. show. Mindeck told Western Mass News the show will feature aircraft dating back to the World War II era and draw an audience in the tens of thousands. The weather is looking good, so coming out and enjoying the show, we were expecting anywhere from 25,000 to 35,000 people to enjoy the show. We have food, drinks, beer and everything for people to enjoy all day, Mindeck added. However, Mindeck said the centerpiece of the show will be the F-35 fighter jet, which is slated to become the standard aircraft at Barnes in fiscal year 2026. One of the pilots of the fifth-generation fighter, Maj. Kristin Beowolfe, told us what makes this aircraft the latest and greatest in aviation technology. I always tell young kids, it’s like flying on a roller coaster, except you’re the only one there and you can do whatever you want, the name of the game is stealth, so the shape of the airplane and lots of clothing are what make this airplane secret All this really means to an elementary school kid is that we can get closer to the bad guys, shoot rockets, and drop bombs before anyone is able to target us, beowolfe Beowolfe added that as cool as it is to be in the booth, at heart, she’s a fan of the show herself. I always like any of the jet crews. Some of the civilian performers do some crazy things that I could never do on this plane down on the ground so I can say that things are always exciting to watch, Beowolfe added. The air show will be at Barnes Air National Guard Base on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

