The journalist working for the AFP news agency was killed in Ukraine





Comment on this story COMMENTARY PARIS France’s international news agency Agence France-Presse says its video coordinator in Ukraine was killed Tuesday in a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Arman Soldin, 32, was with a team of AFP journalists traveling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group was attacked with Grad rockets, the agency said. The rest of the AFP team was unharmed. The late afternoon attack took place near Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut, the agency said. Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for nine months, making Bakhmut the focus of the longest battle of the wars. His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers journalists face every day covering the conflict in Ukraine, AFP president Fabrice Fries said. Soldin was born in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia, and a French citizen, according to AFP. He arrived in Ukraine to cover the war the day after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, and had traveled regularly to the front lines in recent months. The AFP said it was devastated by Soldins’ death and all our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. In May 2022, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working in Ukraine for BFM-TV, was killed near Severodonetsk in the east. At least 10 media workers have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists. RSF director Christophe Deloire praised the daily courage of those covering the war and called Soldins’ death a tragedy for all those who defend the independence and reliability of information. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a speech Tuesday night in Washington, offered condolences to the Soldins family and his loved ones. Countless journalists are working to expose and report on the truth in extremely dangerous environments, Blinken said. Today, we were devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/05/09/ukraine-afp-journalist-killed/e94d4ece-ee96-11ed-b67d-a219ec5dfd30_story.html

