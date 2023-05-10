BBC news channel viewership drops by 1 million viewers after merger – Deadline





exclusive: The BBC News channel has lost 1 million viewers in the UK after it merged with BBC World News as part of the corporation’s efforts to cut costs. BBC News’ audience reach in April was 9.7 million viewers, according to figures released by Barb, the UK ratings body. This was down 9% from 10.7 million in March and 23% from 12.6 million in April 2022. The 9.7 million figure was BBC News’ most comfortable audience achievement in at least 16 months, although it is likely to be longer, given Barb’s figures only date back to December 2021. BBC News remains the UK’s most watched news network. Its closest rival is Sky News, which had a reach of 7.7 million last month. New entrants GB News and TalkTV posted audiences of 2.8 million and 1.4 million respectively. April was the first month that the BBC News broadcast merged production with World News, with the channel taking on a more international flavor, even as it breaks away for big domestic stories. Presenters popular with UK audiences, including Ben Brown and Jane Hill, have left the channel as part of the changes, which have proved unpopular with staff. Insiders said BBC managers were warned of a possible ratings slump and Barb’s figures were “entirely predictable”. One person said the channel’s agenda was “relentlessly global”, while a second added: “The UK viewer never knows what they’re going to get.” A third source said the audience decline was indicative of a larger downward trend in news viewing. However, they argued that viewers still come to the BBC for big stories, such as the election, and online engagement is growing. Ofcom has expressed concerns about the merger and it is understood that representatives from the UK media regulator visited BBC News last month. Kevin Bakhurst, Ofcom’s outgoing Group Director, said the BBC’s failure to properly explain the changes had resulted in “a lot of uncertainty for audiences”. The BBC first suggested the channel merger last May as part of measures aimed at plugging a 1.4 billion pound ($1.7 million) hole in its finances after the license fee was hiked. He has also positioned the merger as an opportunity to reinvent the BBC’s news output for a digital age.

