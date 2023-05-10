Over £12 million in grant funding for Surrey residents to help heat their homes





Over £12 million in grant funding is now available to Surrey residents whose homes are not heated by gas to make their homes more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Residents living in homes that are difficult to heat and on lower incomes can receive up to 38,000 to fund measures that; improve a range of insulation including wall, attic and floor; install solar PV, solar thermal and air source heat pumps and ensure ventilation meets industry standards. Eligible properties must have an EPC rating of DG, the main form of heating must not be gas and applicants will need to meet financial eligibility criteria. Funding is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can check if they are eligible by visiting the Contact Action Surrey website www.actionsurrey.org or by calling 0800 783 2503. Marisa Heath, Surrey County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment said: It is still a challenging time for many families who are dealing with this cost of living crisis that we are all facing, which is why it is so important that we help those who need us most. I’m sure there are many residents who don’t realize they’re eligible for this funding, which is a great opportunity to reduce their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint. I would like to encourage all residents living in homes that are not heated by gas to check if they are eligible and help us achieve our goal of being a net zero circuit by 2050. Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: This investment will help thousands of families heat their homes for less, keep them warmer for longer and could save hundreds on their annual energy bill. The green energy sector is growing and this funding will support green jobs and provide the training needed to deliver these vital home improvements. Surrey County Council has been awarded government funding through a second phase of the Home Improvement Grant. The project will be delivered by Action Surrey, an energy efficiency advisory service set up in partnership with Surrey local authorities. Sign up for the Greener Matters newsletter to keep up to date with our progress towards our target of making Surrey net zero by 2050 and find out what you can do to help. Like this: HOW Loading…

