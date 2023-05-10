Shining an international light on Marion County | tidings

Editors Note: Marion County native Brad Thomas wrote this article, titled “Getting Our Green Back” for FDI Alliance International and it appeared in their Winter 2023 issue. It is being reprinted with their permission. Thomas works in economic development for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives
Kentucky is globally synonymous with three distinct products: fried chicken, horse racing and bourbon.
The legend of the Colonel creating his eleven herbs and spices is a story told every day in more than 25,000 KFC restaurants that serve his secret recipe. The first Saturday in May is circled on every calendar in the Bluegrass State; is the annual date of the Kentucky Derby. This tradition-filled event plays like a two-minute commercial for our state. It is televised simultaneously on every continent, showcasing Kentuckians’ love of horses, with a backdrop of beautiful horse farms featuring the distinctive bluegrass color that actually looks green to most non-Kentuckians.
Another unique Kentucky story is being told around the world. And it’s being told one ounce at a time. Bourbon combines crystal clear water grown grains, carefully blended and aged in new charred white oak barrels. A soul unlike any other. Like the state of Kentucky, the first time you experience bourbon, you’ll always remember it.
In 1964, the United States Congress declared bourbon whiskey as a distinct product of the United States. Bourbon can be made in any US state. But most distillers make their bourbon in Kentucky due to unique factors that include the natural filtration of water through limestone, four distinct annual seasons that allow for abundant grain harvests along with the stands of white oak trees used. to create barrels. In fact, 95% of the world’s bourbon is said to be distilled and aged in Kentucky, with the other 5% often referred to by Kentuckians (jokingly, of course) as counterfeit.
Bourbon distillers have always been an integral part of the fabric and legends of Kentucky. Located mostly in rural parts of the state, distilleries decorate their communities like palaces to celebrate the spirits they produce.
Inspired by California’s Napa Valley wine experience, and even taking it a step further, Kentucky celebrates their bourbon industry with a trail experience like no other. With over 2 million visitors traveling from distillery to distillery in 2022, the Kentucky Distillers Associations Bourbon Trail is setting records as its distilleries invest more in production as well as tourism opportunities. In 2022 alone, distillers invested over $2.1 billion and created over 700 jobs as the thirst for Kentucky’s native spirit grows. A large percentage of that investment occurred in a small, rural community nestled within the heartlands of Central Kentucky. Recently named the Center of the Bourbon Universe, Marion County is home to the world famous Makers Mark Distillery, with its iconic red wax seal; Limestone Branch Distillery, with its historic Yellowstone label; and is a major production site for Bulleit Bourbon.
The latest addition to Marion County and Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail is the world’s second-largest distiller Pernod Ricard, which unveiled plans in December 2022 for the New Jeffersons Bourbon Distillery and Visitors Center.
The France-based company, parent of Absolut vodka, Jameson Irish whiskey, The Glenlivet scotch, Beefeater gin, Kahlua liqueur and many other brands, is building their first distillery in Kentucky.
Pernod Ricard will build a new 75,000-square-foot facility on a 265-acre site in Lebanon, Kentucky. The site will include a distillery, drying operation, three warehouses and a world-class visitor center. When completed this will be one of the largest LEED-certified distilleries globally and the first to be located in the Commonwealth. The Marion County facility will be completely carbon neutral and have zero fossil fuel consumption to produce the bourbon. Pernod Ricard is only the second distillery in Kentucky and North America to make this claim. The 7.5 million gallon distillery will produce over 115,000 barrels annually.
The company is focusing the facility on production, but also understands the opportunity the distillery presents as an attraction on the Bourbon Trail. The future address for the distillery is bordered on one side by an 18-hole golf course and on the other by the smaller Limestone Branch Craft Distillery.
Brooklyn Leep, Executive Director for the Industrial Foundation of Marion County, which was instrumental in helping locate the company in Lebanon, said: We are very grateful that Pernod Ricard has chosen Marion County as its home not only to expand its bourbon footprint, but also to provide an unparalleled visitor center experience for bourbon lovers around the globe. We look forward to supporting the company every step of the way as it brings its amazing vision to reality in Lebanon, Ky. As the first distillery to combine carbon neutrality along with LEED certification on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Jeffersons Distillery will present a unique story that reflects the timeless nature of bourbon crafting while embracing the modern consciousness of meeting sustainability goals. Leep understands what this investment will mean for the community going forward, as she says, Marion County and especially the city of Lebanon will see a renaissance of opportunity that will breathe new life into our historic downtown from the influx of visitors that travel the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. .
Visitors to the Bourbon Trail will also get a special twist on the environmentally conscious side of modern production when they visit Marion County’s distilleries, as three out of four have adopted sustainability goals related to water conservation as well as carbon neutrality. To eliminate carbon emissions, Pernod Ricard will use electric boilers to generate steam for the distillation process.
Jerry Carter, president and CEO of Inter-County Energy, one of Kentucky’s Touchdown Energy Cooperatives, said, Inter-County Energy is excited to partner with Pernod Ricard on their new distillery campus and visitor center in Marion County . Meeting the requirements of our members and specifically Pernod Ricards requirements for sustainable 100% renewable energy for the project is a fundamental principle for Inter-Chante Energy.
Kentucky has traditionally produced most of its electricity from coal mined within the state’s borders. As the future has brought opportunity, combined generation has flourished for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Electric cooperatives offer a portfolio that reflects not only traditional generation sources such as coal and natural gas, but now also green alternatives, including solar, wind, hydro and biomass from in-state sources. More green options are available through cooperative participation in the PJM Interconnection, North America’s largest electric grid and energy marketplace.
This diverse portfolio of electric power generation provides reliability as well as consistent rates that have been critical to the economic development success that cooperatives are seeing throughout their service territories or in rural Kentucky. During 2022, the cooperatives realized 32 economic development projects worth 2.89 billion dollars of investments with the opening of over 2000 jobs. Kentucky is blessed with abundant potable water, unmatched logistical advantages, and access to a diverse mix of electric generation that provides stability in service as well as rates.
Just as the bourbon industry chose Kentucky as the center of its universe decades ago, the new brewing world is also finding a home in the Bluegrass State. Companies are bringing their investment dollars to Kentucky for new industries, including electric vehicles, as well as traditional industries, including metals. And they are finding that Kentucky’s advantages are not few.
I think it’s only fitting that we raise a glass of Kentucky bourbon in recognition of our current success, as well as those to come. Kentucky’s future is as bright as the sun reflecting off the solar panels powering Marion County’s distilleries.