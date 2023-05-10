Pakistan unrest deepens after Imran Khan’s arrestExBulletin



change the subtitles Anjum Naveed/AP

Anjum Naveed/AP

ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be detained for eight days, a court ruled Wednesday, a day after the popular opposition leader was was dragged out of the courtroom and arrested on corruption chargesdeepening the country’s political unrest.

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday sparked clashes between his supporters and police in several cities that left at least six people dead, and his continued detention raises the possibility of more unrest. Already, angry protesters attacked a radio station in the northwest on Wednesday and supporters clashed with police in the capital Islamabad.

The 70-year-old politician was it was ousted in a vote of no confidence last year but remains the most popular figure of the opposition in the country.

His dramatic arrest when he withdrew from a hearing on one set of charges to be arrested on another set was the latest confrontation to rock Pakistan. He is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in the country, where over the years there has been interference from his powerful army. The move comes at a time when the cash-strapped nation is struggling to avoid a default.

Khan has denounced the cases against him, which include charges of corruption and terrorism, as a politically motivated plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to prevent him from returning to power in the upcoming elections to be held later this year. year. Khan campaigned against Sharif and called for early elections.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has called for calm, but the blockade put the country on high alert after Tuesday’s clashes.

Police were deployed in force across the country and placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where Khan is being held.

In Peshawar, supporters stormed a building that houses Radio Pakistan, damaging equipment and setting it on fire, police official Naeem Khan said. Some of the employees were trapped inside, he said, and police were trying to restore order.

Meanwhile, in eastern Punjab province, the local government asked the military to intervene after authorities said 157 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan’s supporters.

Police have arrested 945 Khan supporters in eastern Punjab province alone since Tuesday, including Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, two senior leaders from Khan’s party.

Amid heightened security, Khan appeared before a judge in a makeshift court inside a police compound on Wednesday. Pakistan’s GEO Television broadcast footage showing him sitting in a chair, holding documents. He looked calm but tired.

In the latest case, Khan has been accused of accepting assets worth millions of dollars in exchange for providing benefits to a property tycoon. The National Accountability Bureau, which is investigating, sought to detain him for 14 days, but the court granted eight days.

Khan’s legal team has challenged the arrest in a court in Islamabad and is considering doing the same in the country’s Supreme Court.

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested and investigated former officials, including former prime ministers, politicians and retired military officers. But some see the bureau as a tool used by those in power, particularly the military, to crack down on political opponents.

When Khan was in power, his government arrested Shahbaz Sharif, then the leader of the opposition, through the bureau. Sharif was facing multiple corruption cases when he managed to oust Khan. Charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

When he was arrested on Tuesday, Khan was appearing in court on multiple corruption charges filed by the Islamabad police. As he appeared in court, dozens of agents from the accountability bureau backed by paramilitary troops entered the courtroom, smashing windows after Khan’s guards refused to open the door.

Mobs angered by the dramatic arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore and supporters stormed army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi near the capital, Islamabad. They did not reach the main building where the offices of the army chief General Asim Munir are located.

Other demonstrators tried to reach the prime minister’s residence in Lahore but were chased away by baton-wielding police. Even more attacked vehicles carrying troops and hit soldiers armed with clubs. So far, the police and soldiers have not fired at the protesters.

The army has not commented on the attacks on its facilities. None of Khan’s party leaders denounced the attacks on the army, although they have called on their supporters to be peaceful.

By morning, police said about 2,000 protesters still surrounded the fire-damaged Lahore residence of Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani, a top regional commander. They have chanted slogans at the army, including “Khan is our red line and you have crossed it”. Ghani and his family members moved to a safer place when the mob on Tuesday first attacked their large house.

Khan was finally indicted on Wednesday in the original corruption case and pleaded not guilty.

Amid the violence, Pakistan’s telecommunications authority blocked social media, including Twitter. The government also suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled on Wednesday and some social media sites remained suspended, depriving millions of people of access.

Rights group Amnesty International said it was alarmed by reports of Pakistani authorities blocking access to mobile internet networks and social media. Amnesty urged authorities to show restraint, saying clashes between law enforcement and Khan’s supporters risk human rights violations.

As the violence spread, many stayed at home. The US Embassy in Islamabad canceled all consular appointments on Wednesday after Khan’s arrest and issued a nationwide alert, telling Americans to review their personal security plans and avoid large crowds.