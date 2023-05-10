If you walk the streets of Ecuador’s sprawling Quito, the mountainous capital, it won’t take long to spot evidence of the country’s polarized divide.

The brightly colored captions give you diametrically opposed answers as to who is to blame for Ecuadorians’ compounding misfortunes: a declining economy; a homicide rate which last year rose up to cross Mexico, and a wave of migration that has seen 30,000 Ecuadorians cross the Panams Darin gap in 2022, second only to the number of Venezuelans making the same perilous journey.

Punishment Lasso, is a common label that places the blame on the embattled and often hapless conservative president. Guillermo Lasso, a banker who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency for a decade before winning, built his career in the private sector, never minding the halls of Ecuador’s National Assembly, and it shows. Since taking office nearly two years ago, he has proven unwilling or unable to negotiate his way to a legislative majority or even assemble a stable governing team. Whatever the quality of his policy proposals, they have rarely taken him off the table. Lasso, perceived by many Ecuadorians as incompetent and out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people, has seenapproval rating has dropped to 17 percent.

Iza terrorista, Correa financista, is another ubiquitous slogan. It targets Leonidas Iza, the leftist leader of the country’s largest indigenous organization, and former leftist President Rafael Correa, who eroded checks and balances and deepened ties with China and Russia during a decade in office (2007-17). Correa, a charismatic populist who ruled like an autocrat, fled Ecuador rather than face a corruption conviction he claims is unfounded. But he still commands the largest bloc of lawmakers in Congress. Critics of Correa and Iza see both men as cynical political profiteers who are eager for Lasso to fail, provided his downfall prompts Corresta’s return to office. Last year, the two leaders encouraged mass protests against worsening economic conditions that nearly brought down the Lasso government.

Blame impasse

Now, Lasso, one of the United States’ closest partners in Latin America, is on the verge of losing office through legal channels.

On May 9, eighty-eight legislators in the National Assembly of Ecuador VOTE to proceed with an impeachment trial against Lasso that began in March. Now, Lasso could face a final impeachment vote and the possibility of losing office within the next two weeks.

The impeachment process began in a scandal that erupted in January 2023. That month, Ecuadorian journalists denounced members of Lasso’s inner circle for mismanaging public companies and maintaining ties to it Albanian mafia groups that have dominated Ecuador’s lucrative cocaine trafficking routes. The journalists say that their information came from a police investigation, although the Attorney General of Ecuador has ALLEGEDsource material was processed.

After the journalists published leaked audio clips corroborating aspects of their story, a top government appointee, Hernan Luque, became a fugitive from justice. Another businessman suspected of being linked to the ring, Rubn Cherres, was found killed. In March, the majority of the National Assembly of Ecuador asked to initiate discharge procedures. Ecuador’s Constitutional Court partially granted the request, allowing a vote on the corruption charges to go forward.

Few of Lasso’s allies in the National Assembly called on their colleagues to halt the process, citing a lack of evidence linking Lasso to the public contracts in question. But the lack of evidence is unlikely to be the deciding factor when it comes to the final assembly vote. The impeachment process became a referendum on Lasso’s leadership weeks ago. It’s likely to stay that way.

The impeachment process will culminate in a final vote to be heldbetween May 20 and 22.

Will a constitutional crisis come?

Lasso is now faced with two options.

His first option is to gamble to survive the final impeachment vote. It takes ninety-two voters or two-thirds of Ecuador’s National Assembly to impeach a president. Lasso survived a vote of impeachment last year by a margin of just two votes. But given Ecuador’s recent scandals and rising crime rate, he is less likely to survive a second escape attempt. Moreover, the internal elections for the leadership positions of the National Assembly to be held in the next few days give the Corresta opposition valuable bargaining chips: in exchange for supporting other parties’ leadership candidates, they can ask for votes against Lasso -s.

If Lasso falls, he will be replaced by his vice president, Alfredo Borrero, a little-known doctor who has disappeared from public view since inauguration day. With a weak president in office, Correa and his legislative bloc would gain tremendous power.

But Lasso has a second option: if he so chooses, before the final impeachment vote, he can introduce a previously untested constitutional clause known as muerte cruzada (or death by crucifixion) that would dissolve the National Assembly and allowed him to rule by decree for six months. New general elections would then be held. It all depends on whether Lasso believes he has enough support in the assembly to survive the final vote.

Publicly, Lasso hasExcluding going quietly, the first option, and has said that he is willing to apply death by the cross. But Correa and Iza have sworn that if Lasso closes the congress, they will call mass protests. As in 2019 and 2022, protests could once again set Quito on fire and shut down the country, only this time, with a constitutional crisis thrown into the mix.

Whichever path Lasso chooses, Ecuador is likely headed for a period of increased instability. Given the acute challenges Ecuador is already facing from rising crime to mass migration to a weak economy, that is something ordinary Ecuadorians can hardly afford.