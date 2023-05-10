House Republicans attack the Biden family, claiming foreign business

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee leveled more attacks Wednesday against President Joe Biden and his family, alleging the president’s relatives engaged in business with foreign nationals.

Speaker James Comer, R-Ky., sent one memorandumWednesday morning to Republican members of the panel investigating the Biden family’s finances about what he described as information the committee had recently obtained from subpoenas from four different banks. The memo said the subpoenas were tailored to specific individuals and companies engaged in business activities with members of the Biden family and their business associates. It does not detail a specific allegation of a crime committed by the president’s family or relative.

The memo provides limited details about the Biden family’s alleged business dealings with foreign nationals. It alleges that the activities of the Biden family and associates in Romania contain clear indications of a scheme to sell influence from 2015 to 2017, alleging that while Biden was vice president, his son Hunter, through an associate, received more than 1 million dollars from a controlled company. by a Romanian official accused of corruption.

The memo also says the activities of the Biden family and associates in coordination with Chinese nationals and their corporate entities appear to be an attempt to engage in financial fraud. The memo reiterates earlier allegations Comer made against Hunter Biden in March, in which he alleged the president’s son and at least two relatives were paid $1.3 million by a Hunter Biden associate who was tied to $3 million from a Chinese energy company that was affiliated with another company Hunter Biden had done business with him.

In response to Wednesday’s memo, White House spokesman Ian Sams said Comer “has a history of playing fast and loose with the facts and spreading baseless assumptions while refusing to conduct his so-called investigations with legitimacy. He has withheld information from the public, selectively revealed and promoted his chosen narratives as part of his overall effort to attack the president and his family.”

“Instead of staging another political stunt, Speaker Comer and House Republicans should do their job, avoid bankruptcy without conditions, and prevent a devastating economic crash that could cost millions of Americans their jobs. said Sams.

Representatives for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Comer detailed the Oversight Committee’s next steps following the memo’s release. Comer said he sent a subpoena to the FBI last week to give the committee one form 1023used to apply for tax exemptions, which a whistleblower claimed to be in the FBI’s possession.

If they do, the committee will evaluate the form it requested from the FBI. And, it has been my practice, we will only report the facts to you when they are verified and indisputable.

Comer also said the committee is considering legislation aimed at gaps it has identified in ethics laws and disclosure laws for close family members, a vice president and the president. He is also considering legislation that would strengthen reporting requirements regarding certain foreign transactions involving family members of top elected officials, he said.

Additionally, Comer said the committee is evaluating the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws to determine whether financial institutions had the tools and support available from federal agencies to deter illegal money laundering and foreign corrupt activity.

As the newly appointed chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer in January renewed his request that the Treasury Department turn over documents related to the business ventures of members of President Joe Biden’s family, including reports of suspicious activities related to Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden.

Comer said at the time that his committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals and will continue to follow the money trail and the facts to determine whether President Biden has been compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a threat to national security.

In his memo Wednesday, Comer again said his committee plans to collect additional bank records in the near future and continue to follow the money trail as part of its commitment to root out the fraud, waste and abuse that exists. at the highest level of the federal government. .

Hunter Bidens finances specifically his tax payments to the IRS have been under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware since 2018 under the Trump administration, before his father was elected president. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The federal investigation of Hunter Biden has narrowed from an inquiry into his international business dealings, including any potential national security implications, to an examination of the income he earned from those ventures and a false statement he allegedly made. made during a weapons purchase, sources told NBC News last month.

Federal prosecutors have considered charging Hunter Biden with three tax crimes, including possibly two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for a tax year and a felony related to the purchase of weapons, two sources familiar with the matter said.