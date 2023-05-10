Tameside leads nationally in improved recycling rates





TAMESIDE has been highlighted nationally for achieving some of the most improved household recycling rates in the country. Recycling rates for 2021/22 have been published by DEFRA showing that Tameside households are leading the way with recycling rates rising to over 52%. In 2020/21 borough residents recycled 47.2% of their waste, but they have increased this by 5.4% to reach 52.6%, making Tameside 9thth the most improved local authority area for household recycling rates in the country. The borough’s recycling rate of 52% is also significantly higher than the national average recycling rate in England of 44%. Tameside Council’s executive member, Cllr Denise Ward, who is responsible for environmental services, said: “This is great news and a testament to residents who really are getting into the habit of separating and recycling more and more waste. them – it’s a fantastic effort from everyone. and is helping to save limited council funding to protect vital services. Thank you to everyone for reducing their waste as much as possible and recycling – you are making a real difference and setting an example for others to follow.” Greater Manchester as a whole is one of the best performing city-regions in the country, with a household recycling rate of over 50%. The landfill diversion rate in 2021/22 was 98.4% which means that of all the household waste collected from over one million households in the nine boroughs of Greater Manchester, only 1.6% was sent to landfill. Instead, most of the waste that can’t be recycled goes into energy from waste, where the waste is burned to produce electricity. Greater Manchester has upgraded recycling facilities at the network of 20 household waste recycling centers operated by SUEZ recycling and recovery in the UK. This includes new containers for mattresses, carpets and hard plastics, as well as containers where household items can be donated for reuse. As well as improvements to recycling centres, Greater Manchester councils are now able to recycle street cleaning at a new SUEZ plant in Ashton-under-Lyne. Here 90% of gravel, soil, stones, leaves, branches and other debris swept from the streets of Greater Manchester are cleaned, separated and recycled through a specialist high-tech mechanical sorting process. The organic matter is extracted and transferred to other processing facilities to be converted into compost, sand and aggregates which are then used by the construction industry. For more information on recycling in Tameside, see www.tameside.gov.uk/recycling Household waste recycling centers are open 7 days a day from 8am to 8pm (during British Summer Time), to find your nearest visit: www.recycleforgreatemanchester.com

