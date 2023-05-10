what scientists want to know

Mitochondrial replacement therapy is one in vitro Fertilization technique involving the DNA of three people.Credit: Zephyr/Science Photo Library

Eight years after the UK became the first country to regulate the reproductive technique known as mitochondrial replacement, news has emerged that children have been born using the procedure.

The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the UK’s fertility regulator, confirmed that fewer than five children in the UK had been born using the procedure since April 2023, in response to a freedom of information request from Guardian Newspaper. The HFEA did not provide any further information about the proceedings or the children.

Its exciting news, but at the same time it tells us nothing about whether the method really worked, says Dagan Wells, a reproductive geneticist at the University of Oxford, UK. There are open questions and we need to get answers as soon as possible.

Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) aims to prevent the inheritance of serious health conditions caused by mutations in mitochondria, the cells’ energy-producing organelles that often affect the heart, brain and muscles, and was legalized in the UK in 2015.

The procedure is sometimes called three-person in vitro insemination (IVF) involves the movement of nuclear genetic material from a single-celled egg or embryo with disease-causing mitochondria into a donor egg or embryo that has had its nuclear genetic material removed.

Gray adjustment

The procedure has been performed in other countries where its use is not regulated. In 2016, an American doctor announced that he had successfully used MRT to prevent mitochondrial disease in an infant, in a procedure performed in Mexico. Children have also been born through mitochondrial transfers performed in Greece and Ukraine to treat infertility. Last year, Australia became the second country to adopt the MRT. But the procedure remains limited in many other countries, including the United States.

Mitochondrial transfers discovered by Guardian were carried out at the Newcastle Fertility Centre, the only clinic in the UK licensed to perform MRT. Under current regulations, the HFEA must approve each use on a case-by-case basis.

The researchers are anxious to learn more from the UK procedures as they begin to carry out their trials. If there are any downsides to consider, we need to know them sooner rather than later, Wells says.

Knowing how well the procedures worked and whether the babies are free of mitochondrial disease is crucial, according to Robin Lovell-Badge, a developmental biologist at the Francis Crick Institute in London, who gave a statement to the UK Science Media Centre. Lovell-Badge also wants to know if there is any risk of them having problems later in life or, if they are female, if their offspring are at risk of having the disease.

This can happen during the procedure, when inevitably a small number of mitochondria are transferred to the donor egg or embryo. Wells wants to know the extent of this carriage in UK cases and whether or not very low levels of mutated mitochondria cause health problems.

Mutant mitochondria

The scientists also want to know whether the levels of mutant mitochondria that are transferred remain stable over time. Animal and cell studies have found that in some cases the transferred mitochondria can grow dramatically over time, replacing the donor mitochondria in the cells, a phenomenon known as inversion1.

And it can happen to people. This year, Wells and his colleagues noticed a difference after using MRT to treat infertility in a trial of 25 couples in Greece. Of the 6 children born, 5 had mitochondrial DNA almost entirely from the donor in cells from the blood, umbilical cord and other tissues obtained. However, one child’s cells had high levels of mitochondria inherited from the mother 3060% of the total. When the embryo implanted, less than 1% of its mitochondria were carried over from the mother’s egg.2.

The overturning does not appear to have affected the child’s health. If we were to do the same procedure to avoid a mitochondrial DNA disorder, then that might be cause for concern, Wells says. So that’s a big question we have: have any changes been seen in any of these children?

It is not clear why the proportion of potentially disease-causing mitochondria can increase so dramatically after mitochondrial transfer and during development. One possibility is that genetic factors enable the mother’s mitochondrial lineage to replicate more efficiently than the mitochondria in the donor egg or embryo, Wells says. If so, then it might be worth matching the donor and recipient based on similarities in their mitochondrial DNA, he adds, potentially reducing the ability of one lineage to copy another.

There may be other ways to prevent it from coming back, says Shoukrhat Mitalipov, a reproductive biologist at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, who was part of the infertility trial. In the 5 children who received almost all of their mitochondria from a donor, the researchers froze the mother’s eggs and transferred them to fresh donor eggs. Both eggs were fresh during the transfer that produced the child in which the reversal occurred. They were still wondering if freezing the mother’s eggs is really helpful, he says.

The UK’s first MRT births also provide an opportunity to assess the country’s cautious approach to allowing the procedure.

It gives the general public some reassurance that these kinds of cutting-edge procedures that push scientific but also ethical boundaries are being done with proper oversight, Wells says. But the fact that only one UK clinic can perform MRT has probably created a barrier to treatment, he adds. There are pluses and minuses.