Two alumni, one senior receive fellowships for graduate studies at Stanford





Published May 10, 2023 Two Duke graduates and one graduating senior have been awarded Knight-Hennessy Fellowships for graduate study at Stanford University. Maya Sheth, Class of 2020, Anjali Gupta, Class of 2022, and Duke graduate Sydney Hunt have each received up to three years of financial support at Stanford. Sheth, Gupta and Hunt are members of the sixth Knight-Hennessy cohort and are among 10 Duke students to receive the scholarship since the program welcomed its first class in 2018. Maya Sheth, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is pursuing a Ph.D. in bioengineering at Stanford, where she is modeling enhancer gene regulation mechanisms. She graduated summa cum laude from Duke in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering, where she was selected for the Howard G. Clark Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research. While at Duke, Sheth was the president of Duke Conservation Tech, a student organization that developed and implemented technology-driven projects to address resource scarcity and environmental degradation. She also conducted research with the Duke Comparative Oncology Group, taking an ecological and evolutionary approach to cancer research. Anjali Gupta, of Cary, will use the scholarship to pursue a medical degree at Stanford School of Medicine. Gupta, who was a Robertson Scholar at Duke, graduated with top honors in 2022 with a Program II degree, studying the interaction between health and educational outcomes. As a 2022-2023 Hart Fellow, she collaborated with the University of The Gambia School of Medicine to research issues of health care access and cancer epidemiology. At Duke, Gupta was president of the Duke Partnership for Service. She also conducted health disparities research in the Department of Population Health Sciences, interned with the Freedom School program in rural North Carolina, and worked on family-school engagement initiatives at the Brookings Institution Center for Universal Education. Sydney Hunt, of Cornwall, NY, is the second Duke graduate and the second Reginaldo Howard Memorial Scholar to be awarded the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship. She will pursue a Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Stanford after graduating with bachelor’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering and computer science and a minor in gender, sexuality, and feminist studies. At Duke, she co-founded the nonprofit CS Sidekicks, the Duke SPIRE Fellows Living Learning Community, and the Duke Technology Scholars Academic Support Team. Hunt also co-hosted the “This Engineering Life” podcast series, founded the annual “Dont Waste Food Points” food program, and was selected as a Young University Administrator. The Knight-Hennessy Scholarship was established in 2016 by Nike founder Phil Knight and John Hennessy, who served as president of Stanford University from 2000 to 2016. The scholarship was created to educate and prepare a community of scholars for leadership roles in academia , industry, government, non-profit organizations and the wider community. Duke students and alumni can receive support for opportunities like the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship from the National Competitive Scholarships team at Office of University Researchers and Associates. For more information on the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship, visit program website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.duke.edu/2023/05/two-alumni-one-senior-receive-scholarship-graduate-study-stanford The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos