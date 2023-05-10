Outstanding scientists elected as Fellows of the Royal Society

Royal Society is a self-governing Fellowship of many of the world’s most distinguished scientists, drawn from all fields of science, engineering and medicine.

The fundamental purpose of the Society, as it has been since its foundation in 1660, is to recognize, promote and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of mankind.

This year, in total 80 researchers, innovators and communicators from all over the world Fellows of the Royal Society have been elected for their substantial contribution to the advancement of science. These include 59 members, 19 foreign members and two honorary members.

Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society said: I am delighted to welcome our newest cohort of Fellows. These individuals have pushed the boundaries of their respective fields and have had a beneficial impact on the afterlife. These years have already achieved incredible things and I have no doubt they will continue to do so. I look forward to meeting them and following their contributions in the future.

Members and foreign members join the ranks of Stephen Hawking, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Lise Meitner, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar and Dorothy Hodgkin.

The Cambridge members are:

Professor Cathie Clarke FRS

Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics, Institute of Astronomy and Fellow of Clare College

Clarke studies astrophysical fluid dynamics, including accretion and protoplanetary disks and stellar winds. She was the first to demonstrate how the formation of the protoplanetary disk around young low-mass stars is determined by their radiation field. In 2017 she became the first woman to be awarded the Eddington Medal by the Royal Astronomical Society and in 2022 she became director of the Institute of Astronomy.

She said: It is a great honor to join the many Cambridge astrophysicists who have held this title. I would especially like to pay tribute to the many junior colleagues, doctoral students, and postdocs who have contributed to my research.

Professor Christopher Jiggins FRS

Professor of Evolutionary Biology (2014), Department of Zoology and Fellow of St John’s College

Jiggins studies adaptation and speciation in Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths). In particular he is interested in studying how species converge due to mimicry as a model for understanding the predictability of evolution and the genetic and ecological causes of speciation. He demonstrated the importance of hybridization and gene movement between species in generating new adaptations. He also works on the cotton bollworm and conducts genomic studies of the bioconverting insect species, the black armyfly.

He said: I am amazed and delighted to receive this honor and I would like to thank all the wonderful students and postdocs I have been lucky enough to work with over the years.

Dr Philip Jones FRS

Senior Group Leader, Wellcome Sanger Institute and Professor of Cancer Development, University of Cambridge and Fellow of Clare College

Jones studies how normal cell behavior is altered by mutation in aging and the earliest stages of cancer development. It focuses on normal skin and the esophagus, which become a patchwork of mutant cells by middle age. He has discovered that different mutations can either promote or inhibit the development of cancer, giving hope for new ways to prevent cancer in the future. He is also a consultant in Medical Oncology at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

He said: I am delighted to have been elected to Fellowship of the Royal Society. This honor honors the dedication of my research team and collaborators and the support of my mentors and scientific colleagues over many years.

Dr Lori Passmore FRS

Group Leader, Division of Structural Studies, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Clare Hall Fellow

Passmore a cryo-electron microscopist and structural biologist working at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Molecular Biology Laboratory and the University of Cambridge. She is known for her work on multiprotein complexes involved in gene expression and the development of new supports for cryo-EM studies. She also studies the molecular mechanisms underlying Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic disease that results in an impaired response to DNA damage.

She said: I am very honored to be recognized alongside such an extraordinary group of scientists. I am grateful to all the trainees, collaborators and colleagues I have worked with over the past few years – science is truly collaborative and this is a recognition of all the hard work of many people.

Professor Peter Sewell FRS

Professor of Computer Science, Department of Computer Science and Technologyyand Fellow of Wolfson College

Sewells’ research aims to put the engineering of the real-world computer systems on which we all depend on a better foundation by developing techniques to make systems that are better understood, more robust and more secure. He and his group are best known for their work on the subtle behavior of relaxed memory concurrency and the detailed sequential semantics of processors and programming languages. He co-leads the CHERI cybersecurity project, for which his team has created mathematically proven security properties of Armit Morello’s industrial prototype architecture.

He said: This honor is testament to the work of many excellent colleagues over the years, without whom none of this would be possible.

Professor Ivan Smith FRS

Professor of Geometry, Center for Mathematical Sciences and Fellow of Caius College

Smith is a mathematician concerned with symplectic manifolds and their interaction with algebraic geometry, low-dimensional topology, and dynamics. In 2007, he received the Whitehead Prize for his work in complex topology, highlighting the breadth of techniques applied by geometry and algebraic topology, and in 2013 the Adams Prize.

He said: I am surprised, delighted and extremely honored to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. I have been very fortunate to work in a rapidly advancing field, learning it alongside many inspiring and generous colleagues who must share this recognition.

Professor William Sutherland CBE FRS

Miriam Rothschild Chair of Conservation Biology, Department of Zoology and Associate Professor, St Catharines College

Sutherland is a conservation scientist interested in improving decision-making processes. This has included scanning the horizon to identify future issues to reduce the surprises of future developments. His main work has been gathering industrial-scale evidence to determine which interventions are effective and which are not, and then establishing processes for incorporating the evidence into decision-making. He has developed a free, online resource, Proof of conservationsummarizing evidence on the effectiveness of conservation actions to support anyone making decisions about how to conserve and restore biodiversity and an open access book Transforming Conservation: a practical guide to evidence and decision-making.

He said: I am delighted that our work on ways to improve decision-making in conservation and elsewhere has been recognized in this way, and I thank my many collaborators.