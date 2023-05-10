No international games for the Cowboys in 2023





FRISCO, Texas The NFL announced its five-game international schedule Wednesday morning, and as expected, the Cowboys won’t have an opportunity to go to Europe, despite there being a small chance it could happen in 2023. While Buffalo had an extra home game built into its schedule in 2023 that was expected to be used for a European site along with the Cowboys scheduled to play the Bills, Dallas’ only chance to go across the pond would To have. was for that game, but the NFL instead scheduled the Jacksonville Jaguars to play against Josh Allen’s team at Tottenham Stadium in London in week five. The Cowboys haven’t played in an international game since 2014, when they made the trip to London and beat the Jaguars behind a 158-yard, 2-touchdown performance by Dez Bryant. This was the only game Dallas played outside the United States in franchise history. The Cowboys’ 10-year international game drought is the second-longest in the NFL behind Pittsburgh’s 11-year drought. When it comes to potential international play moving forward, the 2024 schedule looks a bit more promising with the Cowboys slated to play nine home games next season and the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City expected to be renovated in time to host games NFL after getting one. – annual leave in 2023. In January 2022, the NFL announced the International Home Marketing Zones Initiative, where 18 NFL teams were selected to freely market their team in eight countries over a five-year period, including the Cowboys in Mexico. Of the eight other teams that were also selected to trade freely in Mexico, the Houston Texans are the only team that could have Dallas as an away opponent in 2024. However, that does not rule out the possibility that another away opponent could be selected. for a possible game. The complete 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 PM CST on NFL Network, with select games to be announced on Wednesday leading up to the official release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/no-international-game-for-cowboys-in-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos