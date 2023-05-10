The Miami Dolphins head to Germany for the 2023 NFL International Series

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are going to Germany this fall.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced who and where the international games will be played.

The Dolphins are scheduled to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. It will air at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.

The Clash of the AFC Titans will feature two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and company with one goal in mind — to score touchdowns, according to NFL.com.

They won’t be the only team from Florida going overseas.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons on October 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. This game will be broadcast at 9:30 on ESPN+.

The Jaguares will host the Wembley Stadium match as part of their multi-year commitment to play in Britain.

“The addition of the road contest against Buffalo allows us to maximize the logistical efficiency of our travel to and from the United Kingdom while maintaining a strong slate of games at our true home at TIAA Bank Field,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a . statement.

On October 8, the Jags will face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will air at 9:30 on NFL Network.

The Baltimore Ravens will also take on the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is scheduled for October 15. It will air on the NFL Network at 9:30 am

The New England Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts on November 12 at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. It will air at 9:30 on the NFL Network.

The five international matches in 2022 set attendance and viewership records. Each game was sold out with a total of 356,116 in attendance.