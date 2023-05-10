The international student opens paths in the fight against diseases

Nicolas Banahene

Nicholas Banahene was the first person from his village in remote Ghana to attend college, motivated by a desire to help people. He saw an opportunity to do this at Central Michigan University while researching one of the world’s deadliest microorganisms.

For the past six years, he has researched ways to use chemistry to improve the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, one of the the deadliest infectious diseases in the world.

Now he is ready to take the next step in his journey by applying what he has learned extensively to fight disease.

From Ghana to CMU



Banahene may have had his first bout with the disease while growing up in a remote cocoa farming village in Ghana. Four members of a family contracted a mysterious illness.

“They all died of a strange cough and we had no idea what killed them,” he said.

There were also very few medical resources for diagnosing or treating the disease. Most people who got sick never knew why they were sick and were left to either heal naturally or seek help from a herbalist. After studying TB, he suspects that the bacteria that causes it – Mycobacterium tuberculosis – may have been responsible.

Banahene left his village to attend Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana, the first person from his village to go to college. Inspired by the story of Alexander Fleming the discovery of penicillinhe also looked for a place where he could learn how to help people.

Near graduation, he looked at graduate schools, and a friend already at CMU recommended he come to mid-Michigan. He enrolled in CMU’s master’s program in chemistry in 2016.

Instant withdrawal to research lab



After arriving at Mt. Pleasant, Banahene wasted no time in deciding to join the Swarts Lab Research Team.

“When I came to CMU, it stood out to me right away,” he said. He received his master’s degree in 2018 and remained in the lab while enrolled in the PhD program in biochemistry, cellular and microbiology.

As part of the team, Banahene helped develop chemical probes that can identify proteins used by the cell wall of TB bacteria.

There is a possibility that those probes either incorporate a dye visible under the microscope or antibiotics to weaken the cell’s defenses. This could potentially make TB diagnosis faster and more affordable and help develop new antibiotics to fight drug-resistant TB.

The probes have shown enough promise in identifying tuberculosis bacteria that staining technology is moving to its next step.

Nicholas Banahene researches tuberculosis in Ben Swarts’ lab.

Taking the next step in his career



Banahene is also preparing for the next step. He graduated with his doctorate in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology in May – the first person from his village to do so – and has a job lined up with Eli Lilly.

There, he will apply the skills he developed at CMU to overcome challenges in several diseases. In the Swarts lab, he grew disease-causing bacteria and made molecules to help research them. At Eli Lilly, he will grow human cells and human proteins that cause disease and create amino acid sequences that have the potential to treat it.

In the Swarts lab, he also developed interpersonal skills—collaboration, research, and problem solving. They are also critical to good science, he said.

Making a difference at home



Banahene is one of 10 children in his family, two of whom followed in his footsteps and earned college degrees. One works in education and the other in construction.

His biggest impact on people in Ghana was inspired by something else Swarts is known for, mentoring.

Swarts received the 2023 Mid-America Conference Outstanding Faculty Award in part because of his mentorship of community college students in STEM programs throughout central and northern Michigan.

Banahene was inspired to do the same with the people in Ghana.

“I’m mentoring a lot of kids,” he said.

Fourteen of them, in fact. Ten in high school and four he’s helped get through college.

Banahene keeps in touch with them by phone or text. They share their grades and he gives them advice on where to go to school and what to study.

The four students in college are in their first year, which gives them plenty of time to decide if they want to follow Banahene’s lead and attend CMU.