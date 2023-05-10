International
Buchholz couple finalists for the International Olympics
Two Buchholz High School students are finalists for two American science teams that will compete in this International Summer Olympics.
According to an Alachua County Public Schools release, junior William Guan and freshman Jimmy Jiang are two of 20 students nationwide still in the running for two American science teams that will go head-to-head on the international stage this summer.
Guan is one of the finalists for the US physics team. The team is scheduled to compete in the International Olympics in Tokyo, Japan in July. His high test scores in a series of physics exams earned him a place as a finalist.
The Buchholz junior is also a top 20 performer on the USA Physics Olympiad exam. In June, Guan will attend a physical training camp in the US at the University of Maryland with the other finalists as they take a series of selection tests. The top five students and one alternate will be selected for the USA Physics team.
Jiang qualified as a finalist for the USA Chemistry Team by earning a top 20 score on the National Chemistry Olympiad exam. The test score qualified the Buchholz freshman to participate in a two-week boot camp in June at the University of Maryland that will determine the top four students to represent the U.S. at the International Olympics of Chemistry in Zurich, Switzerland, in July.
Guan, who has always been fascinated by physics and is surprised to have advanced this far in the competition, is looking forward to the selection camp in June so he can spend time with other people who have an interest in the subject.
It answers many basic why questions, such as Why is the sky blue? he said. They are explained by physics, so I like it a lot.
Jiang, who recently became interested in chemistry, is also surprised by his success.
I took an honors chemistry class here at Buchholz when I was in eighth grade and I really enjoyed it, he said. So I started looking deeper and deeper into the field of chemistry, and I found it really interesting.
