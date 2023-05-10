Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day should come with a commitment to listen to workers





The Government of Saskatchewan has declared May 10 as Early Childhood Educator (ECE) Appreciation Day. CUPE, Saskatchewan’s largest childcare union, is calling for better working conditions and a voice for workers at the table during the finalization of the provincial-federal funding deal. Child care workers play a crucial role in the development and education of young children. They provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow and help lay the foundation for future learning and success, said Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan. I’m glad the government is recognizing their hard work, but appreciation doesn’t mean much when the compensation and working conditions for early childhood educators are completely inadequate. Child care workers are predominantly women and have historically been undervalued and underpaid for the critical work they provide in the care and education of our children. Low wages, a lack of full-time jobs, poor benefits and a lack of workplace pensions all contribute to recruitment and retention issues, which are key challenges in developing an apprenticeship program. early and affordable, accessible, inclusive and high-quality childcare. A search of the SaskJobs website on May 9, 2023 (7:30 p.m.) found 132 Early Childhood Educator jobs available. Investing in early childhood educators and ensuring they are compensated fairly will help ensure children get the best possible start in life, Henley added. CUPE is also concerned about the lack of stakeholder engagement in the presentation of the provincial-federal funding agreement. We are strongly calling on the government to ensure that workers and childcare providers are at the table when developing and implementing the workforce strategy. Right now, the government is rolling out plans and policies with little or no consultation and that’s a recipe for disaster, Henley said. Across Canada, CUPE represents approximately 12,000 members who work in the child care sector or work delivering ECE programs. In Saskatchewan, CUPE represents approximately 270 child care workers covered by 11 different collective agreements. These members work at non-profit workplaces located in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort and Yorkton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cupe.ca/early-childhood-educator-appreciation-day-should-come-commitment-listen-workers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos