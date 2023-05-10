Spring Air International joins the BrandSource buying group





WOBURN, Mass. Top 20 American bedding manufacturer Spring Air International is once again expanding its retail reach, this time by joining the BrandSource buying group as an approved retailer. The move opens the door for Spring Air to expand its dealer network to include more than 1,300 new retail targets. BrandSource is the second major retail buying group that Spring Air has joined. The company has been an approved supplier partner of Furniture First since 2019. With an estimated purchasing power of $24 billion and more than 4,500 locally owned appliance, electronics, bedding and home furnishings stores nationwide, more than 1,300 of which are focused on the bedding category, BrandSource is an organization of great that we can relate to, he said. Spring Air President Nick Bates. This is a group that is passionate about what consumers want today and their dealer membership receives a comprehensive program of rebates, bonuses, co-op financing and product discounts that make it very attractive to buy from their dealer partners. Our entire licensee network is excited about this new relationship and we look forward to introducing these dealers to Spring Air brands. According to Bates, BrandSource members will have access to the entire Spring Air assortment to curate a complete assortment on their floors. We will introduce them first with our Back Supporter Hybrid collection at their annual show in August, he said. However, given their broad mix of retailers, with some members selling high-end appliances and electronics, we’re not ruling out the possibility that BrandSource members will eventually carry our higher-end collections and even even luxury like Chattam & Wells. If a BrandSource store can afford the price points and wants to target a more affluent consumer with luxury bedding, that’s their opportunity and we’ll support them. We intend to cast a wide net. Michael Posa, general manager of home furnishings for the buying group, expects the new deal with Spring Air International to be a boon to membership. The BrandSource membership is enthusiastic about this new partnership with Spring Air, said Posa. Through this partnership Spring Air is opening up its entire product offering to our members, so we expect this to be a seamless program in a sometimes complicated business!

