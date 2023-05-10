Smarter regulation unveiled to cut red tape and boost economy

Cutting red tape and adapting rules to suit the UK economy could save employers around £1 billion a year

The first in a series of announcements taking advantage of the UK’s regulatory freedoms after Brexit, delivering on our promise to grow the economy

The first dynamic package of deregulatory reforms to grow the economy, reduce costs for businesses and support consumers was unveiled today.

Taking advantage of post-Brexit freedoms, the government will remove unnecessary red tape and regulatory burdens, ensuring that rules and regulations for British businesses are proportionate and take into account the wider impacts on consumers, innovation and competition, as well as direct costs.

Today’s package is the first in a series of deregulation announcements expected this year and focuses on delivering benefits for business. Reduced reporting requirements could save employers over 1 billion annually.

This will help deliver on the Government’s priority of growing the economy and is an advance on the UK’s ambition to have one of the most innovative and agile regulatory regimes in the world.

Today’s package includes:

Reducing the burden on business. We will reduce time-consuming and disproportionate reporting requirements for specific elements of the Working Time Regulations, while maintaining the 48-hour week requirements and respecting our leading global employment standards. This could save employers around 1 billion per year. We are also simplifying the regulations that apply when a business is transferred to a new owner.

Ensuring regulation is, by default, the last and not the first response of the Government by reforming the Better Regulation Framework. The new, smarter framework will ensure future regulation of our changing economy is more efficient, minimizes burdens on business and puts far-reaching regulation at the heart of government decisions.

Ameliorative regulators focus on economic growth by ensuring that regulatory action is taken only when necessary and any action taken is proportionate. Following Professor Dame Angela McLeans review of the Growth Duty Regulator, the government intends to consult on refreshed guidance on how regulators carry out their growth duties. The Government will also consider the merits of introducing statutory reporting and how best to drive growth with utility regulators, which are not currently within the scope of the Growth Duty.

Promoting competition and productivity in the workplace by limiting the duration of non-compete clauses to three months, providing more flexibility for up to 5 million UK workers to join a competitor or start a rival business after they have left a position. The change will also provide a boost to the wider UK economy, supporting employers to grow their businesses and increase productivity by expanding the talent pool and improving the quality of candidates they can hire.

Stimulating innovation, investment and growth by announcing two strategic policy statements to guide our regulators. Today we are publishing the first of these statements for consultation, on energy policy, which will soon be followed by the government’s strategic direction on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Over the last few decades, we have seen an increase in rules in every aspect of our lives. Businesses are faced with hundreds of new regulations, spending time and money to read and comply with thousands of pages of regulations.

These regulations make it more expensive and harder for startups to enter the market or grow and scale. They have reduced competition, raised prices and reduced innovation, leaving consumers worse off and UK firms less competitive in global markets.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

I have listened to the concerns of businesses of all sizes and made it a priority to tackle the red tape that holds back UK firms, reduces their competitiveness in global markets and hinders their growth. We are taking back control of our laws after Brexit, reducing and improving regulation and giving businesses the freedom to do what they do better by selling innovative products, creating jobs and growing the economy.

Tina McKenzie, Chair of Policy at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said:

For years and under all governments, well-intentioned Ministers have managed to create new regulations in response to issues. This is then repeated in the next set of Ministers – leaving us with a high cumulative burden on business. We are pleased to see a change of approach here, away from regulation as the first tool, along with a reduction in administrative requirements that take time away from running a business and a greater focus for regulators on stimulating growth economic.

We have already benefited from our new status as a sovereign and independent nation. Among other things, we have set up our tariff regime through the UK Global Tariff to reduce tariffs so that we can lower prices for UK consumers; we have introduced the UKCA mark to improve the regulation of goods and will pass the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill to put in place a new, less burdensome approach than the GDPR.

Our Edinburgh UK financial reforms include over 30 regulatory reforms to unlock investment growth and turbocharge towns and cities across the UK.

Our EU Retained Law Bill, which is currently going through parliament, will end the Special Status of EU Retained Law (REUL) by the end of 2023, ensuring that, for once For the first time in a generation, the UK statute book will not include reference to the supremacy of EU law or EU legal principles.

We have the unique opportunity to look back at these regulations and decide if they are right for our economy, if we can get rid of them, or if we can reform and improve them and help spur economic growth.

To ensure that the Government can focus on implementing more REUL reforms, in a quicker timeframe, we are amending the REUL Bill to be clear about which laws we intend to repeal at the end of this year. It will also give certainty to business by making it clear which regulations will be removed from our statute book.

We will retain powers that allow us to continue to amend EU laws, so more complex regulations can still be revoked or reformed after proper assessment and consultation.

The reforms we are announcing today are not just for central government, we will also send a clear signal to our regulators that driving innovation, investment and growth must be at the heart of what our regulators do.