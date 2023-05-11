SACEUR Provides Update on Deterrence, Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





IN niton At headquarters in Brussels today, members of the alliance’s Military Committee met to discuss, among other things, Russia’s war against Ukraine, planning for prevention and defense and the development of regional plans. U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, who serves as commander of U.S. European Command and supreme allied commander for Europe, spoke during a briefing following the meetings and provided an update on the implementation of the Deterrence and Defense concept. Euro-Atlantic area. also called DDA. “The DDA family of plans is really the ‘how’ of how the alliance will work in peace, crisis and war to ensure our collective defense,” Cavoli said. “The plans that come out of the DDA, the strategic plans as well as the regional plans – these will guide our structure, our operations, our activities and most importantly … our investments in the future.” Cavoli said the Allied Operations Command, which he heads and is responsible for planning and executing all NATO military operations, has been working over the past several months to develop what he said are sound plans and defensive objectives. “I can proudly say that we are on the right track,” he said. “We are rapidly increasing the readiness and capability of our forces and ensuring they are ready to meet current and future threats.” The continued development of regional plans was an important part of the meeting in Brussels. The geographically specific plans describe how NATO expects to defend key locations within the alliance against Russia and terrorist groups. “Our regional plans … blend the national defense plans of our frontline countries with NATO plans,” Cavoli said. “And it optimizes NATO’s ability to move forces … to the right place at the right time. This change will move us from an alliance that was optimized for out-of-area contingency operations to an alliance fit for large-scale operations to protect every edge of alliance territory.” While planning for the future ensures the continued strength of the NATO alliance, Cavoli said plans themselves are not NATO’s best asset. “Our strongest and most enduring advantage … will continue to be the unparalleled unity of this alliance,” he said. “The DDA strategy is a powerful demonstration of this cohesion and is designed to ensure our alliances remain strong, our citizens safe and our values ​​secure.”

