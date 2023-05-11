EU Consuls General Announce Exchange Program Grant During Brock Tour – The Brock News





Brock University marked European Union Day on Tuesday, May 9 by hosting a delegation of 18 Consuls General on campus. As part of the EU Day celebration hosted by Niagara Region Economic Development, the University hosted a reception for the group before taking the EU representatives on a tour of the Brocks Institute of Cool Climate Enology and Viticulture ( CCOVI). Marked every year on 9 May, European Union Day marks the historic signing of the Schuman Declaration and symbolizes peace and unity in Europe, upholding the trade union motto United in Diversity. Every year, the EU organizes events in its member states to celebrate. During Tuesday’s reception on campus, the Consuls General of the European Union in Toronto announced a $2,000 grant that will be awarded to a Brock University student participating in the Student Exchange Program at an EU partner institution. The grant serves as evidence of the strong partnerships and collaborations that exist between the regions and the shared commitment to cultivating academic excellence and cultural exchange, a focal point of the universities’ efforts towards internationalization. Brock is committed to providing globally engaged opportunities for learning and experience for students and faculty, made possible through established campuses and increased international connections, said Lynns Wells, Provost and Vice-President, Academic. We were honored to welcome the European Union delegation to campus and look forward to possible future collaborations as Brock continues to expand its global reach. After the tour of CCOVI, the delegation attended a flag-raising ceremony at the International Plaza of the Niagara Region Headquarters. This visit underscores the importance of our relationship with the European Union and the shared values ​​that bind us together, said Niagara Region Mayor Jim Bradley. Partnerships like these are crucial to the growth of our economy and I look forward to seeing the benefits this collaboration will bring to our region.” On behalf of the Consuls General of the European Union, Lars Henriksson, Honorary Consul General of Sweden, said the group was delighted to celebrate in Niagara, reflecting on the many cultural, economic, academic and political links between the region and the EU- and the opportunity European Union Day ensures the further development of these links. After the flag-raising ceremony, the delegation continued to learn about Niagara’s rich heritage with a visit to Canada’s first major power plant, the Niagara Parks Power Station, which is now a destination for visitors to the region to experience immersive exhibits, to see artifacts and learn. the history of the building and the area. The visit ended with a reception that provided a valuable opportunity for dignitaries and members of Niagara’s business community to network and engage in discussions about trade and market prospects in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brocku.ca/brock-news/2023/05/eu-consuls-general-announce-exchange-program-grant-during-brock-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos