Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on Bosnia and Herzegovina





Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis

Acting Deputy Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

May 10, 2023 AS DELIVERED Thank you Madam President. Senior Representative Schmidt, we greatly appreciate your participation and briefing today. I also want to thank the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chairman Cvijanovi, for your participation. The United States has long defended the democratic and prosperous future that the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina have chosen and deserve. We will continue to support the country as it builds towards a more prosperous and secure future in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations. We congratulate the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina on forming its first new government in eight years. This was a major achievement and the Office of the High Representative and its authorities played a critical role. Now is the time for all levels of government to take advantage of the positive moment of the formation of all its institutions. Now is the time to make real and tangible progress on reforms for a more democratic and prosperous future. We call on officials to avoid actions that threaten the Dayton Peace Agreement or undermine the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration. Local leaders must rise above ethno-nationalist agendas and focus instead on restoring accountable, transparent and efficient governance. For a long time, ethno-nationalist parties have undermined democratic institutions and engaged in corrupt behavior for narrow personal and political gains. Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodiks secessionist rhetoric and attacks on fundamental rights and freedoms lead down a dangerous, isolated, authoritarian path. He has called for the creation of a special unit to monitor the border line between the entities, which could lead to a soft partition of the country. And he has taken steps that have undermined state-level institutions, silenced the media and civil society, targeted LGBTQI individuals, and raised tensions and security concerns. We are very grateful for the work of High Representative Christian Schmidts, which has been vital in keeping the international community informed of the ongoing efforts to ensure lasting stability and prosperity in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region. The Office of the High Representative plays a key role in ensuring the implementation of the civilian aspects of the Dayton Peace Agreement and has been essential in ensuring that key institutions, including the judiciary, have continued to function. The United States remains committed to combating endemic corruption and the undermining of state-level authorities. We remain unwavering in our support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and multi-ethnic character of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and call on the international community to continue to engage with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leaders at all levels of government. In closing, the United States fully supports the High Representative and his ability to exercise all necessary authorities, including the Bonn Powers, until the 5+2 Agenda is concluded. The High Representative and his Office need this support of the Council, as well as of the international community in his work. We also call on the Council to continue to support EUFOR ALTHEA, which has been vital in maintaining a safe and secure environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Thank you. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usun.usmission.gov/remarks-at-a-un-security-council-briefing-on-bosnia-and-herzegovina-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos