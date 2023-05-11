Why is Sudan so prone to civil war? : NPR



change the subtitles GUEIPEUR DENIS SASSOU/AFP via Getty Images

When Sudan gained independence on New Year’s Day in 1956, two features stood out in the new nation: it was the largest country in Africa, and it was already embroiled in the civil war that had erupted a few months earlier.

Some see a connection between Sudan’s vast landscape, the many different groups that make up the country, and the recurring internal conflicts that have plagued the country for decades.

Over the past month, two rival generals have fought over control of the capital Khartoum, raising fears of another major conflagration.

“If you take Sudan and look at other big countries around the world, not just in Africa, they are almost always very difficult to govern,” he said. Susan D. Pagea former US diplomat who spent years working in the country.

She is one of three former negotiators who spoke to NPR about the challenges of creating and maintaining a peaceful and stable Sudan.

“When people are so different from each other farmers, shepherds, nomads, it’s always going to be pretty hard to rule,” Page said.

Sudan has multiple fault lines.

Britain and Egypt jointly ruled Sudan for the first half of the 20th century and essentially treated the north and south as two separate colonial territories.

This division continued when Sudan became independent, with Arab Muslims in the north dominating the country, alienating African Christians and other groups in the south and west.

Sudan has a wide range of ethnic, linguistic and tribal differences. Residents in remote parts of the country feel that the elites in Khartoum monopolize the country’s limited resources.



change the subtitles YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

The result: Sudan has suffered three civil wars spanning 40 years of the country’s 67 years of independence.

Page helped negotiate an end to a civil war in 2005. She later became the first US ambassador to South Sudan when it seceded from Sudan in 2011 (South Sudan fought its own civil war just two years after gained independence).

The risk of renewed civil war

Page is now concerned with the current fighting pitting General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the army commander, against General Mohammed Dagalo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

“I think we have a notion that powerful countries can wave a magic wand and make people stop doing what they’re doing,” said Page, who now teaches at the University of Michigan. “That’s what diplomacy is all about. But it’s very difficult once the big guns are out.”

Previous conflicts, fought in the far south and west of Sudan, were a disaster for one of the world’s poorest countries.

However, actual fighting could potentially be even more devastating. More than 500 people have been killed in and around Khartoum, by far the most developed part of Sudan, and home to more than 5 million people.

“What we are essentially seeing is the deterioration of the Sudanese state itself with consequences, first and foremost, for the Sudanese people,” he said. Payton Knopf. He was the US deputy special envoy to the Horn of Africa until last year and is still working in the region.

There is no easy solution. Knopf says previous peace agreements kept military figures in positions of power, which created conditions that then led to future conflicts.

“It’s like saying you’re going to put the foxes back in charge of the hen house after the foxes have bombed the hen house and killed too many chickens,” Knopf said.

“I think it’s time to give up the idea that a power-sharing arrangement in which the military or the Rapid Support Force are the dominant actors will ever be a stabilizing decision,” he added.

A history of long wars

The two embattled generals have effectively controlled the country for the past four years and have shown no sign of relinquishing power.

Alex DeWaal at Tufts University is an expert on Sudan and was called to the country in 2005 as part of an African Union effort to negotiate an end to fighting in Sudan’s western Darfur region.

That peace effort failed, and the military’s brutal crackdown on rebels and civilians in Darfur was considered genocide by the United States and others in the international community.

This experience taught DeWaal how difficult it is to end the conflict in Sudan.

“Many times I’ve met with Sudanese generals, and they have this mindset when they go to war, which is, ‘We’re going to deliver a knockout blow, a killing blow to the other guy. We can win a decisive victory and we’ll stop’. And they’re always wrong. Invariably, they can’t get that decisive victory,” DeWaal said.

As a result, Sudan’s wars have been painfully long.

“I remember from so many meetings those bright looks in their eyes when they resigned, pretending they had no agency and that war was inevitable. Getting them out of that mindset to recognize, yes, they started that and yes, they can. stop it, it’s the mediator’s challenge.”

The US, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have influence in Sudan. Rival Sudanese factions have sent representatives to Saudi Arabia in an attempt to stop the conflict. They have been talking since Saturday, but there is no sign of progress.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of Sudanese civilians are fleeing the country. Further fighting could cause a massive flow of refugees to neighboring states ill-prepared to handle such an influx.

Susan D. Page says that it is always the civilians of Sudan who bear the brunt of these conflicts.

“I just hope that the Sudanese people themselves are not forgotten, that everyone pays more attention to the Sudanese people and their wants and desires, and not just those of the people with the guns,” Page said.