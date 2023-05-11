International
Golden Temple blast news live updates: Two people arrested after third possible blast near Golden Temple
Golden Temple Blast News Live Updates: Two people were arrested after an explosion near the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar late last night, the third blast in a week. Punjab police said there is a possibility that the loud noise heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late Thursday, was the result of an explosion. The sound was heard around 12.15-12.30, the police added.
China consumer inflation slows to 2-year low, factory-gate deflation deepens
China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April as factory-gate deflation deepened, data showed on Thursday, suggesting more stimulus may be needed to spur a recovery. economic after COVID. The consumer price index (CPI) for the month rose 0.1% year-on-year, the lowest rate since February 2021 and down from the 0.7% annual gain seen in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. . The result missed the average estimate of a 0.4% rise in a Reuters poll.
Adani Enterprises board to meet on May 13 to review CNBC fundraising reports.
Trump jokes about the sexual assault decision, repeats election falsehoods
An unrepentant Donald Trump stood firm on past grievances at the first televised town hall of the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday, making it clear from the moment he took the stage that he has no intention of holding a more disciplined campaign for his third bid at the White House. . In a controversial 70-minute broadcast, Trump drew laughter from an audience in New Hampshire when he mocked writer E. Jean Carroll’s confession that he had sexually abused her, repeating lies about his 2020 election loss, saying he would pardon many of his supporters convicted of taking part in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and called his CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins a “bad person”.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assures full preparedness after IMD cyclone warning
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said “There is no need to fear the cyclone. If necessary, we will evacuate people from coastal areas. The forecast suggests that the cyclone will move into Bangladesh and then towards Myanmar.” announced ANI.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 has hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 99 kilometers south-southwest of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:51 am IST on Thursday and at a depth of 172 kilometers. NCS tweeted, “Magnitude: 4.5 Earthquake Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:51:03 IST, Lat: 36.33 & Long: 69.98, Depth: 172 Km, Location: 99km PSW of Afghanistan.” No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Myanmar’s military government offers cash rewards to defectors
Myanmar’s military government is asking people fighting against its rule to surrender their weapons, offering a cash reward if they do so, along with the possibility of reduced sentences if they break the law. The official announcement in Wednesday’s edition of the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said people involved in the main resistance organizations, including the People’s Defense Forces, have been “invited to return to the legal fold”. The PDFs are the armed wing of the pro-democracy movement that was organized after the military seized power in 2021.
Islamic Jihad says the military leader was killed in a new Israeli attack in Gaza
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group announced Thursday the death of one of its military leaders in a pre-dawn attack by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. “Ali Ghali… the commander of the rocket-launching unit… was killed in the southern Gaza Strip along with other martyrs,” said a statement from the Al-Quds Brigades, the group’s armed wing. The Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted Ghali in the attack.
Republicans should default on debt unless spending cuts: Trump
Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to refuse to raise the US debt limit, triggering a default, unless President Joe Biden’s Democrats accept spending cuts. “I say the Republicans out there congressmen, senators, if they don’t make massive cuts, you’re going to have to file for bankruptcy,” Trump said during a live appearance on CNN.
Mexico temporarily closes 33 immigration detention centers
Mexico’s Migration Institute (INM) said Wednesday it has suspended operations at 33 migrant detention centers across the country. The facilities will remain closed until Mexico’s human rights commission completes a review, INM said in a statement. The suspensions come after 40 migrants died in a fire at a detention center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.
7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Tonga
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Tonga in the early hours of Thursday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The quake struck at 1602 GMT about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Tonga’s remote volcanic island of Niuatoputapu at a depth of 210 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
West Bengal: Barddhaman-Bandel local train derails near Saktigarh station
Barddhaman-Bandel local train derailed near Saktigarh railway station, Bardhaman on Wednesday night, officials said. The accident happened around 21:20 and the relevant forces went to the scene. More details on this matter are awaited.
Islamic Jihad announces the death of its military leader in a new Israeli attack in Gaza
Israel and Palestinian militants exchange deadly fire on Gaza. 22 Palestinians have been killed over two days amid the worst escalation of violence to hit the coastal territory in months
Egypt begins mediation to end Israel-Gaza attacks and rockets
Israel struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for a second day on Wednesday and Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets across the border, setting off sirens as far away as Tel Aviv, as Egypt began efforts to mediate an end to the fighting. The second round of cross-border fire in a week came after Israel launched strikes on Tuesday against three Islamic Jihad commanders it said had planned attacks against Israelis, following months of escalating violence.
